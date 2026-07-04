A recent graduate shared a video recounting how a recruiter flagged her graduation date as a red flag before her interview had even properly begun

The young woman argued that if her graduation year was a disqualifying factor, the recruiter should never have invited her for an interview

Her video sparked strong reactions online, with many graduates sharing similar frustrations

A recent Nigerian graduate has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a job interview experience in which a recruiter singled out her 2024 graduation date as "a very big red flag" before the interview had even started.

The young woman, who posts under the handle @discovering_meee, recounted the incident in a video posted on 3 July 2026, speaking directly to camera with visible frustration.

A lady who graduated in 2024 shares her interview experience. Photo credit: @discovering_meee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained that the graduation date the recruiter took issue with was already listed on her CV, making the comment all the more baffling since the recruiter had scheduled the interview after reviewing her documents.

Graduate shares frustration with recruiter's behaviour

She argued that flagging the graduation year mid-interview was not only unprofessional but also pointless.

If the recruiter considered a 2024 graduation date disqualifying, she said, the right thing to do would have been to never invite the candidate in the first place rather than raise it as a problem once she was already seated.

On-screen captions in the video reinforced her points, saying:

"Imagine spending years earning your degree only to discover that graduating recently has become a personality flaw," and "The job market is already tough enough. The least we can do is treat candidates with basic professionalism and respect."

She did not get the job.

Viewers react to the viral video

The video drew significant engagement, with many viewers sharing their own experiences or weighing in on recruiter conduct.

@Diva said:

"I feel she was jealous of you"

@Favour Omoregbe wrote:

"2024 is fresh ke? God please"

@THE OYINDA ALOGBA shared:

"I also graduated 2024 and I use to let interviewers know I'm a fresh graduate"

@Olumide offered a broader perspective:

"Do most of you realise graduating 2024 does not mean you are new to the job market, some people have been in the job market for 2-4 years.. I wonder why most HR don't look at other factors that makes you qualify they focus on your year of graduation to find reason to pay you less.. years of experience and graduating year are two different things."

Watch her recount the interview experience that sparked the debate below:

Mother gets rejected at job interview

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian single mother of four who attended a job interview shared her unexpected and sad experience.

She opened up about being rejected after telling employers her age, as she mentioned in the post.

Source: Legit.ng