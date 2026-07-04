Funke Akindele has opened up about some personal details about herself, unknown to many of her fans and supporters

The Nollywood actress, in an interview, mentioned her celebrity crush, recounting how Kate Henshaw's helped her on her first time before the camera

Funke Adeleke also clarified the misconception about the billions she earned from her movies, stirring reactions from fans and colleagues

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has recounted how her colleague Kate Henshaw supported her on her first attempt in front of a camera.

Funke, during an interview with Bella Naija, revealed that Kate helped her when she was nervous on the set of Naked Wire, produced by Opa Williams.

Funke Akindele recounts how Kate Henshaw helped her when she was nervous. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

According to Funke, Henshaw's comforting words helped ease the fear.

"My first day in front of a camera was with Kate Henshaw and Yibo Koko years ago, the title of the movie is Naked Wire, produced by Opa Williams. I was so jittery, I was scared, in the scene, Yibo Koko told me to tell Kate Henshaw he is in love with her and I was shaking and shaking. Kate just called me & said 'what's your name? And I said 'Funke ma'. And she said 'calm down you can do it'. And I did it, it was beautiful and here I am today," Funke said.

Funke Akindele names her celebrity crush

The Nollywood actress named Robin Alan Thicke, an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, as her celebrity crush as she sweetly sang his 2006 hit song, 'Lost Without U.'

"He is so handsome, he is old now," she said.

Funke Akindele clarifies misconception about earning billions from her movies. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele clears misconception about earning billions

The Nollywood actress, who has achieved the unprecedented milestone of grossing over ₦1 billion at the box office with three consecutive hit movies: Behind the Scenes (₦2.41 billion), A Tribe Called Judah (₦1.41 billion), and Everybody Loves Jenifa (₦1.88 billion), clarified the misconception about her earnings.

"First time making 1 billion: That 1 billion is for the paper; they didn't give me the one billion because cinema took their own, everyone took their own, so I went home with some money, but billion, it was fun, it was good. I was happy and I am so grateful to God," Funke said, sharing how it felt to have movies grossing billions of naira.

Funke, who revealed her first meal of the day as electrolytes with water, also jokingly mentioned her other professions aside from acting and filmmaking.

The video of Funke Akindele speaking about her celebrity crush, earning billions, among others, is below:

People's reaction to Funke Akindele's interview

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Ifeoma Sandra commented:

"Just one word can encourage someone. Let's be kind to one another. Don't look down on anybody. Don't talk down on anybody. Be kind with your words. I'm sure Kate didn't know what that word of encouragement meant to Funke at that point. If she had said one discouraging word to her back then, see wetin we for miss. I for not dey enjoy Jenifa" diary wey dey give me joy now. God bless you Kate."

Oma Jecinta said:

"Reasons why one of my things to do before I leave this earth is "meet Aunty Kate."

Rani Diamond Augustine commented:

"I just remembered one of the lecturers supervising post ume back then, she came to where I was sitting and told me, fine girl you will pass and I made it."

Ibelema Jumbo said:

"That means I'd been mistaking you for the main actress in the teenage film, 'I Need to Know'. I first saw the film on TV in the 1990s. Please, I'm interested in Kate's reply to Yibo's message. Very important."

Funke Akindele teases Vee Iye

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele sparked conversations after playfully berating BBNaija star Vee Iye over her dressing.

A viral video showed the moment the prominent filmmaker turned the camera on Vee during a casual home visit on June 2, 2026.

Funke Akindele jokingly referred to the reality television star as a junior olosho because of her revealing black spaghetti-strap top.

Source: Legit.ng