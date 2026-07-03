Benkingsley Nwashara has predicted that Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2027 presidential election

In a social media post, the prominent public commentator explained the reason for his bold prediction of the coming contest

In a recent interview, Obi said Nigeria's problems could turn voters against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A law graduate popular on X (formerly Twitter), Benkingsley Nwashara, on Friday, July 3, 2026, predicted that Peter Obi would win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election.

Sharing a video of Obi acknowledging cheers from supporters, Nwashara, 31, asserted that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate is well-positioned to win the forthcoming election.

Benkingsley Nwashara predicts Peter Obi will win the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi tipped to win 2027 election

He wrote on his X page, alongside an accompanying video:

"Even in the most remote corners of Abuja, Peter Obi's name resonates. It is chanted by ordinary Nigerians who yearn for genuine change and a better future.

"That alone tells a powerful story.

"Peter Obi will win the 2027 election.

"Peter Obi and Kwankwaso are coming."

Legit.ng reports that Obi, 64, has generated substantial buzz among younger voters in Africa's most populous democracy, where the average age is 18, but the president - and two of the top candidates for the January 2027 election - are septuagenarian political veterans.

Tinubu, 74, is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and Atiku Abubakar, nearly 80, is running for the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi's followers, who call themselves "Obidients", say he can solve what ails Nigeria, including unprecedented insecurity, worrying economic hardship and allegations of malgovernance 11 years after the APC ran promising to eradicate it.

Many of Obi's backers are people disgruntled with the old order, leaving them particularly keen to oust older leaders.

Peter Obi of the NDC is tipped as one of the leading contenders for Nigeria's 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi visits INEC registration centres

Meanwhile, upon his return to the southeast on Thursday, July 2, and while on his way to attend scheduled engagements, Obi said he made impromptu visits to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voter registration centres at the Civic Centre in Nibo and Nrijiofor Primary School in Nri, Anambra state.

The ex-Anambra state governor said he was pleased to see Nigerians registering to vote ahead of the 2027 elections.

He wrote on his verified X page:

"I took the opportunity to commend those who had turned out and to encourage every eligible citizen to do the same. I reminded them that the journey to good governance does not begin on Election Day; it begins with voter registration. Registering to vote is not just a civic responsibility, it is an investment in the Nigeria we all desire."

The presidential hopeful, therefore, urged all eligible Nigerians who have yet to register to do so without delay.

He added:

"I also appealed to those who have already registered to encourage their family members, friends, neighbours, and colleagues to take advantage of the ongoing exercise before the deadline. Every registered voter strengthens our democracy and brings us one step closer to building the secure, united, productive, and prosperous Nigeria we all seek."

Read Obi's X post concerning his visits to INEC registration centres below:

Read more on Peter Obi

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Brighttheseer, prophesied that top NDC chieftain Obi could be involved in a road accident.

In a video shared on her Facebook page and reviewed by Legit.ng, Brighttheseer also predicted a fire disaster stemming from a potential vehicle accident that she claimed Obi could be involved in.

Source: Legit.ng