AYCF praised the State House for exonerating Femi Gbajabiamila from the PFIPC allegations

Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu commended Gbajabiamila's whistle-bl0wing role in exposing a forgery scam

Arewa Youth urged politicians to avoid politicising the ongoing legal case against Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) said the State House clarification has exonerated the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, from the controversy surrounding the fictitious Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC)

The AYCF described the Presidency's official statement as a decisive intervention from unfounded and malicious allegations against Gbajabiamila.

The National President, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, commended Gbajabiamila for his proactive role as a whistle-blower.

The youth group described the presidential statement as comprehensive, factual, and illuminating.

Aliyu made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, July 3, 2025.

According to the statement, the document outlined how Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew allegedly orchestrated an elaborate scam by forging official documents.

The Northern youths commended Gbajabiamila for reporting to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force through a formal letter on October 17, 2025.

The Arewa Youth urged politicians to refrain from politicising the matter.

It described such attempts as sub judice and capable of undermining the ongoing legal proceedings against Matthew and his accomplices.

“We stand firmly with the Chief of Staff and the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Any attempt to drag innocent leaders into the mud through the antics of con artists will be resisted.

“The Arewa Youth will continue to monitor developments and support all efforts geared towards building a better Nigeria anchored on transparency, accountability, and selfless service.”

The Forum urged northern youths to remain vigilant against impostors and fraudsters while rallying behind credible leaders committed to national progress.

Presidency speaks on appointment scandal against Gbajabiamila

Recall that the Presidency dismissed bribery allegations levelled against Gbajabiamila by a man who claimed to head a presidential council.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said police established that Adeniyi Adeyemi's agency was fictitious and that he forged his appointment letter.

Onanuga revealed that Adeyemi operated 34 bank accounts, including nine opened in the names of fake government agencies.

Read more stories on alleged fake agency:

Ex-minister blasts Presidency over defence of Gbajabiamila

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Minister Solomon Dalung criticised the Presidency's response defending Gbajabiamila over the alleged fake presidential agency scandal.

Dalung questioned how a fictitious agency allegedly entered the national budget, operated from the Federal Secretariat and obtained a CBN account undetected.

He called on the Presidency to release documentary evidence, timelines and official records explaining institutional failures in the matter.

Source: Legit.ng