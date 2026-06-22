Peter Obi demanded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's resignation over governance failures amid nationwide discontent

Obi cited worsening economy, insecurity, and unfulfilled campaign promises as reasons for the resignation call

UK PM Keir Starmer resigned, acknowledging party doubts about his leadership ahead of upcoming elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 Nigerian elections, on Monday, June 22, 2026, called for President Bola Tinubu's resignation.

Legit.ng reports that Obi's call comes hours after Keir Starmer resigned as British prime minister (PM).

Peter Obi calls for President Tinubu’s resignation, citing “monumental failure in governance. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Obi asks Tinubu resign as Nigeria's president

Obi accused President Tinubu, who assumed office in May 2023, of "monumental failure in governance."

Obi wrote on social media:

"The Prime Minister’s planned resignation comes amid mounting public frustration over a stagnant economy, a worsening cost-of-living crisis, and a perceived failure to honour key campaign pledges."

Furthermore, the former Anambra state governor explained that before 2015, Tinubu had, on several occasions, led calls for then-President Goodluck Jonathan to resign over economic hardship and insecurity in the country.

He added:

"At present, however, these conditions have worsened. Electricity supply remains unreliable, insecurity has intensified in many areas, including kidnappings, and economic hardship has deepened rather than eased. Similar concerns are reflected across other critical sectors such as security, infrastructure, transportation, and anti-corruption efforts, all of which have regressed. We are in the worst possible condition."

Obi concluded:

"I, therefore, join Nigerians of goodwill in calling for the resignation of the President over monumental failure in governance. Such a gesture would help enthrone a political culture rooted in accountability and responsibility, rather than further entrenching impunity."

Obi's full statement, as shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, is reproduced below:

UK PM Starmer steps down

It would be recalled that United Kingdom (UK) politician Starmer on Monday, June 22, announced his resignation as both PM and leader of the Labour Party, stating that he had accepted his party no longer believes he is the best person to lead it into the next general election, according to the BBC.

In an emotional address outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer said Labour had been questioning whether he was “best placed to lead us into the next general election,” adding that he had “heard the answer.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigns amid pressure from within the Labour Party following alleged poor local election results and declining popularity. Photo credit: POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He confirmed that he had informed King Charles III of his decision and instructed the Labour Party’s national executive committee to begin the process of selecting a new leader. Nominations are expected to open on July 9, with the leadership contest set to conclude before Parliament returns from its summer recess in September.

Read more on Keir Starmer:

UK–Nigeria deal speeds removals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the President Tinubu-led federal government signed a new agreement with the UK to facilitate the return of thousands of failed asylum seekers and convicted criminals to Nigeria.

The agreement, signed by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, and the UK’s Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, seeks to deepen cooperation on migration and criminal justice between both nations.

Source: Legit.ng