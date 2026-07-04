Victims recounted daring escape from kidnappers who fell asleep after a night of forced walking

Kidnapping incident involved armed men abducting 11 people from farms in Estako West local government area of Edo State

One victim endured four days of captivity, ultimately ransomed by her husband for N3m

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - Kidnapped victims have narrated how they escaped after their abductors fell asleep after making them walk all night.

The victims were kidnapped at their farms in Estako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

One of the victims, Destiny Braimah, said he was returning from the farm when he ran into six men armed with guns and cutlasses.

Braimah said the kidnappers abducted 10 other persons and took them into the forest.

As reported by Vanguard, Braimah stated this during a briefing in Benin on Friday, July 3, 2026.

According to him, he said they heard police shooting while the kidnappers marched them into the forest.

Speaking on behalf of the victims, he said:

“They took us from one bush to another. It was around 6 p.m. that we heard police shooting. They made us walk throughout the night.

“We got to a place, and they told us to hide. They were very tired. So they slept off.

“That was how we helped ourselves and ran away. We ran to the police station and went to meet the police. The kidnappers beat us and maltreated us.”

According to The Punch, another victim, Gloria Inyanugbo, identified her abductors.

Inyanugbo said she spent four days at the kidnappers’ den before her husband paid N3m for her release.

The state police commissioner, Monday Agbonika, said 32 suspected kidnappers have been arrested in June.

Agbonika added that 38 kidnapped victims were rescued through intelligence-driven operations and coordinated tactical responses across the State within the period.

Victim escapes kidnappers after brutal beating

Recall that a kidnap victim, AbdulHamid Bello, escaped his captors and, despite being severely beaten, led Kano police to a kidnappers' den in Kaduna state.

The subsequent police raid resulted in the rescue of 65-year-old Musa Idris, while the kidnappers fled, abandoning a motorcycle and rope.

In a separate incident, police also rescued a 19-year-old kidnap victim in Kaduna, as the command intensified its manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

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2 brothers escape from kidnappers’ den in Edo forest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that two kidnapped brothers identified as Isaac and Victor Olayere escaped from their abductors in the forest.

The gunmen abducted the brothers on Saturday, November 8, 2025, along Adughe–Imoga Road in Edo State.

Okpahi of Imoga Kingdom, Oba Patrick Obajoye, narrated how the two brothers escaped from the forest while efforts were ongoing to raise ransom for their release.

Source: Legit.ng