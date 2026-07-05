Didier Deschamps has strongly dismissed claims that Kylian Mbappé behaves like a "dictator" within the French national team

The nickname originated as an internet meme and later evolved into a running joke among football fans and even some of Mbappé's teammates

France progressed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after Mbappé's penalty secured a 1-0 victory over Paraguay

France manager Didier Deschamps has firmly rejected suggestions that captain Kylian Mbappé exerts excessive control over the national team, insisting that the superstar forward's public image is far removed from reality.

The comments came after France edged Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Mbappé converting the decisive penalty to send Les Bleus into the quarter-finals.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has dismissed claims that his captain Kylian Mbappe is a dictator. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

While the victory reinforced Mbappé's status as France's undisputed leader on the pitch, it also revived online discussions surrounding the viral "dictator" nickname that has followed the forward in recent years.

Deschamps, however, was quick to defend his captain.

Deschamps dismisses claims surrounding Mbappé's influence

Speaking after the match, Deschamps made it clear that Mbappé's leadership style has been widely misunderstood, Times of India reported.

"You guys make Kylian Mbappé seem like a dictator... the reality is the opposite," Deschamps said.

"His public image does not reflect reality at all. Kylian has always been mature and the whole team follows him."

The France manager also praised the 27-year-old for the way he handles the responsibilities that come with wearing the captain's armband.

"I am so happy to have Kylian as captain. Whenever he speaks on and off the pitch, he represents the whole group," he added.

Deschamps' remarks underline the trust and admiration that exist within the French setup, despite persistent speculation about Mbappé's influence over tactical decisions, player selections, and dressing-room dynamics.

How the "Dictator" meme took over social media

The nickname "The Dictator" did not originate from serious criticism but rather from internet culture.

According to Yahoo Sport, the meme gained traction in 2024 after Mbappé reportedly threatened legal action against a French influencer who used his name for a kebab dish.

Kylian Mbappé is the leading goalscorer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with seven goals, alongside Lionel Messi. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

The influencer jokingly responded by claiming that the football star was turning his name into a dictatorship.

From there, the joke exploded across TikTok, Reddit, and other social media platforms.

Fans began creating satirical videos that placed Mbappé alongside famous political leaders, portraying him as an all-powerful figure controlling transfers, coaches, and football decisions.

The humour eventually spilled into the French dressing room itself, where some teammates jokingly referred to him as "Mobut," a playful reference to former Congolese leader Mobutu Sese Seko.

Despite the jokes, those closest to Mbappé have consistently maintained that he remains a respected and collaborative figure within the squad.

Mbappé leads France into World Cup quarter-final

On the pitch, Mbappé once again proved why he is regarded as one of the world's greatest players.

According to The Guardian, his calm penalty against Paraguay secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory and booked France's place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goal also kept alive his pursuit of another Golden Boot, as he continues battling Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in one of the most captivating scoring races in tournament history.

Mbappé sets 2 unique record

In anorher development, Legit.ng highlighted facts about France's impressive journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they secured a decisive 3-0 victory against Sweden in the Round of 32.

This match not only advanced Les Bleus to the quarter-finals but also saw Kylian Mbappe score twice, propelling him to the same goal tally as Brazilian legend Ronaldo across three World Cups.

Source: Legit.ng