Atiku Abubakar alleged corruption within Bola Tinubu's administration regarding budget omissions

IMF's recent revelation exposed potential public funds misappropriation affecting Nigeria's GDP

This came as the ADC called for investigations into top officials linked to the controversial PFIPC

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has alleged potential institutional corruption in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, July 4, the 2027 presidential hopeful maintained that the recent revelation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the country omitted public expenditure that was equivalent to two per cent of Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from recent budgets exposed the assertion in Tinubu's government.

Atiku Abubakar queries President Bola Tinubu on the IMF's fresh concerns amid the presidential scandal Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In the statement, which was signed by Atiku's senior special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former vice president maintained that the revelation by the monetary organisation came amid the scandal that surrounded the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Atiku added that the development painted a government where public institutions have been increasingly converted into instruments of opaque financial dealings.

The statement reads in part:

"The Constitution is not a book of suggestions. Section 80 is unequivocal: no money shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund except in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly. Budgetary appropriation is not a ceremonial exercise; it is the legal authority upon which every kobo of public expenditure rests.

"If, as the IMF has revealed, expenditure amounting to two per cent of Nigeria's GDP was omitted from the budget process, then Nigerians are entitled to one simple question: Who stole the missing two per cent of our GDP?"

ADC calls for probe over Tinubu

This came barely 24 hours after the ADC called for the probe of 10 persons and institutions over the controversial PFIPC, headed by Adeniyi Adeyemi, whom the presidency has accused of forging his appointment letter and insisted that the agency is non-existent.

According to the ADC, the listed persons it mentioned for investigation were drawn out of the documentary evidence available in the public domain on the matter.

Below is the list of 10 institutions the ADC asked to be investigated:

The Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack The Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Tanimu Yakubu The Ministry of Foreign Affairs The Office of the National Security Adviser The Department of State Services, DSS, and the Nigeria Police Force The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Central Bank of Nigeria The relevant oversight committees of the National Assembly, including the Senate and House Appropriations Committees, the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, and the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements

ADC calls for probe of 10 persons and institutions under President Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Group demands arrest of Adeyemi

Legit.ng earlier reported that CTAG has demanded the immediate investigation of Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi for alleged impersonation and misinformation.

The Allegations of a ghost agency and N600 million bribery against Adeyemi raised serious public trust concerns.

Calls for accountability emphasised the need for evidence in public allegations to protect institutional integrity.

Source: Legit.ng