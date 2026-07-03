Kenneth Okonkwo has praised Atiku Abubakar, calling him a talent discoverer despite previous criticisms

Okonkwo criticised former ally Peter Obi, citing a lack of leadership decisiveness since 2014

Mixed reactions from Nigerians emerge over Okonkwo's political stance and perceived double standards

Kenneth Okonkwo, Nigeria's Nollywood actor-turned-politician, has said that Atiku Abubakar, the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saw the value in him, despite his criticism in the past, while accusing Atiku's counterpart in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and former principal, Peter Obi, of betraying him.

Recall that Okonkwo was a former ally of Obi and his spokesperson in the 2023 presidential election during their Labour Party day.

Kenneth Okonkwo knocks Peter Obi, praises Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

The politician made the claim while speaking on Channels TV on Thursday, July 2, which was the day after he was appointed as the spokesperson of the ADC presidential candidate.

According to the actor-turned-politician, his relationship with Obi ended in 2014, after he concluded that the former governor of Anambra did not have the required decisiveness to lead the country.

His statement reads in part:

"Atiku Abubakar is a talent discoverer. When I met him the first time, and he told me his vision for this country, I was captivated. Atiku Abubakar [as president] is going to be a man of action. That is what his mission is, and his agenda will be adequately fulfilled."

Nigerians react as Okonkwo speaks on Obi, Atiku

Okonkwo's claim in the interview has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Tony Orji said Okonkwo's past clip about Peter Obi should have been played to him:

"Seun is too political, and it shows in his approach. His questions often come across as weak and uninspiring. When these politicians return to his show, he should simply play their previous clips and ask them to explain the contradictions. That’s real accountability."

Nigerians react as Kenneth Okonkwo criticises Peter Obi, defends Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @atiku, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Jerry Abimbola accused Okonkwo of being a double-standard person:

"Politicians with double standards; this man should look at himself in a scale mirror, how e defended Peter Obi and now ATIKU same with Bwala. Beards of the same feathers."

Pa. Gbonko criticised the ADC chieftain:

"A man who can change his perspective at any time, monetise and sell it through any means for the right price without hesitation—lacks integrity. Kenneth is greedy, unfocused, shortsighted, overly talkative, and unnecessarily loud. He has no true purpose inside or outside politics."

Emeka Onyejiekwe claimed Atiku cannot be Nigerian president:

"Atiku Abubakar will never be president as long as Obasanjo is alive because he cursed him when he (Atiku Abubakar) ditched him. AA will continue to run from pillar to post until it's all over. Mark my words! Chief Obasanjo is my living witness. Period! Don't say you didn't hear."

You can watch a clip on Okonkwo on X here:

Presidency defends Tinubu on Obi's attacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng