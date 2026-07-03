A Nigerian man revealed he won a fully funded master's scholarship to Germany but cannot bring himself to leave his N5 million monthly salary

The 38-year-old, who is married with two kids, also cited another hindrance and reason he hesitated to relocate abroad

Popular X personality @SirJarus advised him on what to do, whether to relocate through the scholarship or keep his job

A Nigerian man has sparked a lively debate online after revealing that he won a master's scholarship to study in Germany yet finds it nearly impossible to walk away from his N5 million monthly salary.

The man, who is 38 years old, married, and a father of two, reached out to popular X personality Sir J, known on the platform as @SirJarus, seeking advice on what to do.

A man earning N5 million monthly seeks advice after winning a master's scholarship. Photo credit: The Yudel Media/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nigerian to chose between scholarship or job

Alongside his financial concerns, he mentioned that he has an aged mother he is not comfortable leaving behind, making the prospect of relocating to Europe feel even more daunting.

In his message to Sir J, the anonymous sender described the situation plainly, saying he had won the scholarship but simply could not get himself to resign from his current role.

The message read:

"Hi Sir J. 38 M, married with 2 kids. Won a master's scholarship to Germany. Just can't bring myself to quit my 5m per month job. Feels like a risk. I should follow your master's route. Please advise me, Egbon mi. I have an aged mother I can't leave."

@SirJarus's response was brief and direct. He told the man to stay on his job and look for a master's programme that would not demand he give up his employment.

The post quickly gained traction, attracting over 181,000 views on X.

Reactions as Nigerian questions relocation decision

The debate drew strong opinions from those who understood the weight of the decision.

@semper_fi2020 said:

"People don't get the mathematics behind him asking this question. He earns 5m a month, but never told you how much is LEFT after all monthly expenses. 😅 That is where the real struggle lies in relation to this decision."

@_korlarh said:

"Even if it's a PhD, unless my job is secured one way or another, I ain't leaving."

@Arakunrin_MFR said:

"The best option is to resign from his position and move in accordance with the benefits that the fully funded scholarship will provide, such as permanent residency upon program completion and many more. Similarly, a monthly salary of 5 million naira would not be sufficient to support that family in the coming years. However, moving overseas to a nation with a functional system, such as Germany, will provide him with more opportunities and financial resources that will enable him to maintain his high standards for the rest of his life. I see it that way."

See the post that sparked the conversation below:

CU announces scholarship for 2026/2027 session

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University announced an update on the David Oyedepo Foundation scholarship for new students.

The announcement revealed who could apply for the scholarship and the available courses for both Covenant and Landmark Universities.

Source: Legit.ng