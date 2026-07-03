Nimbus Pronos has dropped its prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between Colombia and Ghana

Colombia finished first in Group K ahead of Portugal, while Ghana finished as one of the best third-placed teams from Group L

The South Americans are the favourites to win the match and progress to the Round of 16 ahead of the African nation

Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has released its prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 encounter between Colombia and Ghana.

The South Americans were one of the group phase winners, finishing ahead of Portugal in Group K with seven points, while Ghana finished third in Group L.

Ghana up for a tough task against Colombia in the World Cup Round of 32. Photo by Sanjin Strukic.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars defeated Panama in their opening match, forced England to a draw in their second match and lost 2-1 to Croatia in their final game.

Ghana and Colombia will face off in the last match of the Round of 32 on July 4, 2026 at 1:30am GMT at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Predictions for Ghana vs Colombia

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos made an early prediction for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match between Colombia and Ghana.

The cat backed the South American nation to eliminate the Black Stars and progress to the Round of 16 where a match against the winner of Switzerland vs Algeria awaits.

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer agrees with the prediction, backing Colombia to beat Ghana in 90 minutes with a 64.8% chance of 25,000 pre-game simulations.

Ghana won in 13.8% while a draw in the 90 minutes happened in 21.4% of the simulations, giving Ghana a difficult mountain to climb.

Both sides have never met before, but Colombia have won their last four matches against African opponents, while Ghana have failed to beat any of their South American opponents at the World Cup.

What the managers said

Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia's head coach, praised the quality of Ghanaian players and their style of play, which is aggressive in every phase.

Carlos Queiroz confirms Ghana's readiness to face Colombia. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

“They (Ghana) are an organised team, but aggressive when they press and aggressive when they attack. They play very well, and their players play for some of the best clubs in Europe,” he told FIFA.

Ghana national team head coach Carlos Queiroz praised both teams and believes that they are committed to entertain as much as they are to winning.

“It will be fantastic to see two great teams on the pitch, with different styles. Both teams are committed to winning the match, creating entertainment and, of course, trying to take the best possible result home,” Queiroz said.

Mario Balotelli backs Ghana

Legit.ng previously reported that Mario Balotelli confirmed that he is supporting Ghana at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Balotelli was originally from Ghana but took the name of the Italian family who adopted him, but has remained connected to his roots in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng