Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, has appointed Nollywood actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo as his spokesperson.

The Punch confirmed the development on Thursday morning, July 2.

ADC's Atiku Abubakar appoints Kenneth Okonkwo as spokesperson ahead of the 2027 general election. Photo credit: @realkenokonkwo

Source: Twitter

PM News also noted the appointment.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Okonkwo expressed his delight over the appointment.

He wrote:

"I give God all the glory to be appointed by His Excellency Atiku Abubakar as his Spokesperson. I thank HE AA for the immense confidence reposed in me.

"This appointment speaks volume of the democratic credentials of HE AA. Rather than pick offence against any of his associates for expressing genuine reservations of any action taken, HE AA always opts for dialogue and compromise that will engender solution to problems."

He added in a statement:

"My gratitude extends to Mr Ralphs Nwosu, former National Chairman of ADC, for his continuous sacrifice which has assisted in consolidating the ADC to face the numerous challenges put in its way since the formation of the coalition.

"My regards to Dr Ekene Onwuka, SSA to HE AA on Special Duties, for his efforts towards raising a formidable team to ensure the election of HE AA come 2027.

"My sincere gratitude to my family, fans, and friends for their support and prayers which God answered in covering my errors and colouring my efforts to pave way for this appointment. I still covet your prayers for wisdom, courage, provision, and protection needed to carry out this challenging post which will usher in a glorious and great Nigeria."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng