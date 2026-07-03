Nadia Buari sends urgent message after disturbing WhatsApp discovery

Ghanaian-Nigerian actress Nadia Buari raised concerns after encountering an unexpected issue with WhatsApp's new username feature

The actress warned that imposters appear to be taking advantage of the update to impersonate public figures and mislead users

She urged fans to stay vigilant online as she shared a cautionary message about the growing risk of scams

Ghanaian-Nigerian actress Nadia Buari has raised alarm over the new Meta update that allows WhatsApp users to create usernames, warning fans about the growing risk of online impersonation.

Speaking through her Instagram page, Nadia revealed that she attempted to set up a WhatsApp username but discovered that every possible variation of her name had already been taken.

Nadia Buari raises alarm over fake WhatsApp accounts using her name. Credit: @nadiabuari

Source: Instagram

She described the experience as both exhausting and unsettling, noting that imposters are moving quickly to claim identities online in order to deceive unsuspecting people.

“Why are people like this???… I was trying to create this WhatsApp username thing, only to realise every single variation of my name is already gone. Every. Single. One. Nadia Buari…Taken. Nadia S Buari…Taken. NSB….Taken. Even theNadiaBuari—like, seriously?! It’s exhausting and honestly kind of scary,” she wrote.

The actress further warned her fans to remain vigilant against scams, stressing that fraudsters are always ready to exploit new updates and features.

“At this point, it’s clear fraudsters and imposters are lurking everywhere, ready to snattch up anything just to mislead people. Please, be careful out there and stay vigilant, because if they’re this quick with usernames, imagine what else they’re up to,” she added.

Her statement comes as Meta’s new WhatsApp username feature continues to roll out globally.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nadia Buari, in a video, was seen speaking fluent Arabic, leaving many of her fans and followers intrigued, leading to questions about her religious affiliation.

Born to parents who are well-respected members of the Islamic community, with her father, Sidiku Buari, bearing the title Alhaji, and her mother, Caddy Buari, Hajia, Nadia's Muslim background is well-known. However, the extent of her personal involvement in the faith has never been explicitly clear to the general public.

The video, which showed Nadia's impressive command of Arabic, has fuelled a lot of curiosity as fans are now wondering if the talented actress is a practising Muslim. Her Nigerian followers were particularly surprised and shared how impressed they were to see her speaking Arabic.

Nadia Buari says people are using her identity on WhatsApp for this disturbing reason. Credit: @nadiabuari

Source: UGC

Netizens react to Nadia Buari's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official_gracekayira said:

"Nadia Buari _like 😢,diva you didn't read post very well 😔😂this African can Africa you 😂. I'm sorry but i try my best to hold my laugh 😂😩🙌. May God protect you lol."

veneisha_ said:

"😍😍…You have to have your head on your body. Big up Nadi boo ❤️."

prisymario_ said:

"It’s honestly scary how far scammers will go. Stay safe, Queen. ❤️🙏."

chike.daniels said:

"Same here o.... why are people like this."

mofeduncan saidd:

"Same happened to me!!! It’s frustrating. 😢"

nicolecellin said:

"@official_gracekayira what a confidence booster 😂😂😂🔥. The best decision today i do to buy data instead of paying turtion 🤘you have blood though in you vain Mama, I'm team you 🫰🥰🥰."

Nadia Buari drinks local concoction

In another story, Nadia Buari, in a video, bought Asaana by the roadside and drank it happily, much to the delight of her fans.

The actress said it was the first time she was drinking the local drink and said that it was very nice.

Roselyn Ngissah, a fellow actress and friend of Nadia, took a video of the moment and shared it on her Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng