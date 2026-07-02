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Nigerian Woman Documents Relocation Journey Abroad, Video of First Time Flying Goes Viral
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Nigerian Woman Documents Relocation Journey Abroad, Video of First Time Flying Goes Viral

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A young Nigerian woman has documented her first international trip from Lagos to Germany in a TikTok video that quickly went viral
  • She flew from Lagos to Amsterdam and then continued on to Germany, describing the experience as a dream come true
  • The video drew thousands of reactions from Nigerians inspired by her japa journey, with many declaring themselves "next"

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A young Nigerian woman who goes by @the_flexible_fathia on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a video capturing her first-ever trip out of Nigeria.

Posted on 1 June 2026, the clip documents her pre-departure routine and the flight itself, opening with a hard-shell suitcase, a spa visit where she received a charcoal face mask treatment, and a stop at a beauty store before heading to the airport.

A young Nigerian woman has gone viral after sharing a video capturing her first-ever trip out of leaving the country to another in Europe
A Nigerian lady documents travel journey in TikTok video. Photo credit: @the_flexible_fathia/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Lady documents her relocation journey

The travel vlog shows an airplane window shot taken at 5:27 AM on 16 June 2026, captioned "Morning skies ☁️", with an in-flight entertainment screen confirming her route from Lagos (LOS) to Amsterdam (AMS).

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A closing frame labels her destination simply as "Germany 🇩🇪", indicating she continued beyond Amsterdam to her final stop.

She described the entire experience as a dream come true, marking a milestone many young Nigerians aspire to as part of the widely discussed japa wave, the mass emigration of Nigerians seeking better opportunities abroad.

Watch her journey from Lagos to Germany:

Nigerians react to the japa milestone

The post drew an outpouring of support and aspiration from viewers who saw their own hopes reflected in her journey.

@elizabethyaaadepa2 said:

"This will be my testimony. 🙏🙏🙏"

@Confidence baby 🧡🙏🧢 said:

"Congratulations. I'm next by August"

@CORPORATE VENDOR IBADAN commented:

"Congratulations. I am next in Jesus name …how has it been in Germany I'm just scared because of language barrier."

Lady buds goodbye to mom, relocated abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a viral video documenting her relocation journey from Abuja to Germany.

Read also

Mother drops down in tears as daughter returns home after spending 8 years abroad: "Mummy it's me"

The travel vlog captured the emotional moment she said goodbye to her mother at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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