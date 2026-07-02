NANS Takes Action to Begin Paying Nigerian Students SIWES Allowance

NANS launched a dedicated portal for students who completed industrial training but have not received their SIWES allowance

The portal was created after conflicting reports emerged over whether eligible students had been paid by the ITF

NANS president Akinteye Babatunde Afeez urged affected students to visit the portal and submit their details

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has launched an online portal to compile data on students who completed the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) but are yet to receive their allowances from the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

NANS president, Dist. Comr. Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, announced the development in a press statement dated July 2, 2026, saying the portal was set up in response to contradictory accounts about the status of SIWES payments.

NANS has launched a new portal for students yet to receive their SIWES payments from ITF. Photo credit: @iambabtee

Source: Twitter

According to Afeez, some parties have maintained that eligible students have already been paid, while a significant number of students insist they are yet to receive any funds. The portal is intended to resolve this dispute and determine the true state of payments.

"While there are claims that beneficiaries have been paid, many students maintain otherwise. The verification portal has therefore been established to ascertain the true position of affairs and ensure that affected students receive the payments due to them," Afeez said in the statement.

NANS ITF SIWES payment portal

The portal launch follows the inauguration of the ITF SIWES and Intervention Projects Assessment, Verification and Monitoring Committee, which was set up to oversee related matters.

Students who are yet to receive their SIWES allowance are advised to log on to the portal at itf.nanshq.org and submit the required information to be captured in the compilation exercise.

Afeez reaffirmed his commitment to student welfare, stating:

"As your President, I remain committed to speaking for you, representing your interests, and relentlessly advocating for your welfare."

SIWES is a federal government programme that places Nigerian students in industry-based attachments to gain practical work experience. The ITF is responsible for administering allowance payments to eligible participants across tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

NANS sends message to FG ove NELFUND

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) expressed “grave concern” over a series of complaints it said it received from Nigerian students regarding the disbursement of students’ upkeep allowances under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme.

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government's NELFUND initiative has provided significant financial relief to thousands of students at the University of Ibadan (UI) and institutions nationwide. Beneficiaries receive support for their institutional fees, which are paid directly to the schools, as well as monthly upkeep stipends.

Source: Legit.ng