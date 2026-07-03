Veteran actress Clarion Chukwurah has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria's worsening insecurity

While praising the planned state police initiative, she warned that Nigerians may not be able to wait one or two years for it to become operational

The actress also proposed an urgent solution she believes could save lives before state police takes off nationwide

Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwurah has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to take immediate action against the country's worsening insecurity instead of waiting for the proposed state police structure to become fully operational.

In an open letter shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 1, the actress acknowledged the President's efforts toward creating state police but insisted that the security crisis facing Nigerians requires urgent intervention now.

Clarion Chukwurah writes an open letter to President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria's worsening insecurity. Photos: Clarion Chukwurah/Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

According to her, communities battling kidnappers and violent criminals cannot afford to wait another one or two years before relief arrives.

Clarion began by commending President Tinubu for backing the establishment of state police, describing it as a bold and necessary step.

She also praised his democratic credentials, recalling his role during Nigeria's pro-democracy struggle.

"I applaud the fact that you once became a fugitive on behalf of democracy in Nigeria and your recent move to facilitate the creation of state police to combat insecurity in our country," she wrote.

However, she warned that implementing the new policing structure across the country, especially in rural communities, would take considerable time.

According to the actress, insecurity is spreading faster than government reforms.

Clarion expressed concern over the increasing cases of kidnapping, particularly involving children.

She described kidnappers as "cowards" for abducting innocent victims and keeping them in forests under inhumane conditions.

She added:

"We know that only cowards kidnap children for money and keep a two-year-old child in captivity in the forest."

She argued that many criminal groups continue to operate because they know ordinary Nigerians have little means of defending themselves.

The actress further alleged that some neighbourhood informants and even compromised security personnel aid the activities of kidnappers.

Rather than waiting for state police to become fully operational, Clarion urged the Federal Government to immediately empower local vigilante groups.

She appealed to President Tinubu to deploy part of the National Security Emergency Intervention Fund to train and arm community security outfits capable of defending vulnerable communities.

She also called on the government to assist schools in employing armed security personnel to protect pupils, teachers and staff from attacks.

According to her, such measures could save countless lives while broader policing reforms continue.

The actress also linked Nigeria's worsening insecurity to widespread poverty and unemployment.

She argued that many struggling Nigerians no longer trust the government because they are overwhelmed by economic hardship.

According to Clarion, insecurity and poverty have become major obstacles preventing meaningful national development despite the administration's intentions.

Read Clarion Chukwurah's open letter here:

Presidency defends Tinubu on Obi's attacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng