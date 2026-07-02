The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) submitted amended remuneration for retired officials to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approval

Legit.ng understands that the public service salary review is aimed at addressing nearly two decades of stagnation in political salaries

Opposition figure Bode George strongly criticised politicians' pay review amid ongoing economic hardship for citizens in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has transferred the amended remuneration for retired permanent secretaries (PS) and political public office holders to President Bola Tinubu.

As reported on Thursday, July 2, by Nairametrics, Mohammed Shehu, the RMAFC chairman, disclosed this while receiving some members of the Council of Retired Permanent Secretaries at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The government under President Tinubu declares its intention to review public service salaries. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

RMAFC promises dignified support

The Nation also noted the development.

He informed the retired permanent secretaries that RMAFC examined the requests presented by them as part of its constitutional responsibility.

According to him, many of the concerns raised by the council were accommodated during the review process before the recommendations were sent to the president.

Shehu said:

“We have carefully considered your case within our constitutional mandate and submitted our recommendations.

"We remain fully supportive of initiatives that will ensure retired Permanent Secretaries live dignified lives after years of meritorious service."

New political salaries await approval

Legit.ng recalls that RMAFC began the process of reviewing the salaries and allowances of political and public office holders in 2025, marking the first major attempt to update their remuneration in almost two decades.

The exercise followed the review of the remuneration package for judicial officers, which was approved by President Tinubu in 2024. The Nigerian leader reportedly earns N1.5 million monthly, while ministers received less than N1 million, figures that have remained unchanged since 2008.

President Bola Tinubu reportedly earns N1.5 million monthly under a salary structure unchanged since 2008. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that RMAFC relied on submissions from stakeholders, memoranda presented during public hearings, contributions from government ministries, prevailing economic realities and remuneration practices in other countries before arriving at its recommendations. Insiders stated that the agency examined the government’s financial capacity to implement any proposed adjustments to ensure that the recommendations would be fair, practical and sustainable over the long term.

If approved by President Tinubu, the new remuneration package is expected to take effect in the next fiscal year, allowing adequate budgetary provision for its implementation.

Bode George slams politicians' pay review

Meanwhile, in 2025, Bode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), took a swipe at RMAFC over its plan to review the salaries of President Tinubu, his cabinet members, and other categories of elected political office holders.

Speaking with The Punch on the matter, George described the mere thought of an increment in the salaries of the president and other political leaders as a display of a selfish attitude by the RMAFC.

He said:

“This is a very insensitive attitude. The people are hungry, and between the people and the government, who should sacrifice for the other? Why are they thinking about this now?

"In a sensible country, who should sacrifice for the other? What are they reviewing their salaries for?"

George added:

"Look at the billions they have to play with. These people should have the fear of God and do the right thing for once. Families are hungry and unable to pay the school fees for their children. This should bother these people, not an increase in the earnings of politicians.”

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu bans creation of new institutions

Legit.ng earlier reported that the President Tinubu-led federal government has announced the suspension of the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Tunji Alausa, the minister of education, made the announcement following the FEC meeting presided over by the president at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Alausa said that the initiative was aimed at putting an end to duplication and waste, which would provide the avenue to consolidate resources in upgrading the existing facilities.

Source: Legit.ng