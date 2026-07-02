A member of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has generated reactions after claiming he did not eat for six months.

The young individual said in the video that he recently had a health challenge that made him visit many hospitals

He, however, claimed he could not find a solution to the health challenge until he visited The Lord's Chosen church

A member of the Lord's Chosen Church has finally explained the reason some members of the church always wear an apron everywhere they go.

The individual, who was shown in the video wearing the apron, explained that any member of the Lord's Chosen who wears the specific apron does so because God has performed a miracle in the person's life.

Lord's Chosen member recounts 6-month struggle without food, many react. Photo Source: TikTok/luckyuduodozi, The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries

Source: TikTok

Member of the Lord's chosen church shares testimony

He went on to explain one of the miraculous incidents that recently happened in his life.

When asked why members of the church often wear the apron, he had this to say:

"In Chosen, anybody you see wearing this apron has one miracle that God has done in his or her life."

Speaking further in the TikTok video, he explained that there was a time he could not eat at all, and this lasted for six months. According to him, whenever he drank water, he vomited it.

The young man added that he was taken to several hospitals with the hope that he would be cured of whatever was wrong, but doctors could not find anything, even after an X-ray was done.

He said:

"I was having a very terrible sickness that doctors couldn't diagnose. I couldn't eat for 6 months, this thing I'm telling you is verifiable, you can ask my parents, you can ask my brother."

"I did X-ray. The sickness is that I could not eat, I couldn't drink water. Food couldn't enter my stomach. If I drink water, I'll vomit it."

Lord's Chosen member claims he did not eat for 6 months, shares what happened. Photo Source: The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries

Source: TikTok

Finally, in a video posted by @luckyuduodozi, the young man shared how he was eventually able to overcome his health condition after not eating for six months.

He said:

"My elder brother invited me, he said I should come to Lagos so I can be treated. When I arrived in Lagos, he saw the condition, I couldn't eat. He took me to Mushin, to one hospital I don't really know the name. We did X-ray, after that X-ray, the doctor didn't find anything."

"How I got my miracle is that I went to the crusade and pastor prayed, and after that prayer I went home, I ate food. I just took a small amount of food, I discovered that the food had started entering. That's how I started eating gradually. Before I knew it, everything cleared."

Reactions as church member shares testimony

ENZO-KANI wrote:

"Where was god inside the six months.'

Nelly said:

"There is no miracle to be found anywhere."

Davidvan asked:

"Omo what did you guys take us for."

Lawrence Jnr shared:

"Nawa for this story."

Ugochukwu added:

"And u don't really know the name of the hospital!!!!!!!!!? Broooooooov."

Delfiedolo72 noted:

"6 months is that not the miracle."

Dikedioramma noted:

"Children of God praise!!! the lord!!!"

SUNY. C added:

"yes brother chinedu I was with you in Lagos."

PRAYER & WISDOM CIRCLE said:

"Nothing impossible with God."

The video of him speaking about his condition is below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience after attending a service at The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries.

She documented the worship service, the seating arrangement, the green aprons worn by members, and two testimonies that caught her attention.

Lady shows off Lord's Chosen aprons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a member of The Lord's Chosen Revival Ministries went viral after showing the large collection of church aprons she owns.

The lady reaffirmed her commitment to the church, saying she would never leave despite the recent controversy surrounding some viral testimonies by members.

Source: Legit.ng