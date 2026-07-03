A Nigerian lady has touched many hearts after sharing an emotional conversation she had with her elderly father about her chances of getting married

The lady became overwhelmed with emotions after her father comforted her when she expressed worries that no man seemed interested in approaching her

She shared the touching moment on social media, admitting that what began with laughter soon turned into tears because of her father's reassuring words

A Nigerian lady has shared a heartfelt video showing the emotional conversation she had with her elderly father after opening up about her relationship worries.

She revealed that she had asked her father if she would ever get married because no man was approaching her whenever she stepped out.

Lady breaks down to dad over no husband. Photo credit: @Chinasadiaries/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares emotional conversation with dad

Rather than dismissing her concerns, the elderly man responded with words of reassurance, expressing confidence that she would eventually find a husband.

He calmly told his daughter:

"Husband go come, husband go come from anywhere."

His response appeared to comfort the lady, who initially laughed after hearing his words before becoming really emotional.

The video posted by @chinasadiaries on TikTok showed how she eventually burst into tears as the weight of her father's reassurance sank in, touching many viewers who came across the touching father-daughter moment online.

Sharing the video, she explained that she never expected her father's simple response to affect her so deeply.

According to her, she laughed at first after hearing his words, but the laughter gradually turned into what she described as a roller coaster of emotions.

She also noted that her father still saw her as the young girl he had always known, believing he probably thought she was still a teenager despite her worries about settling down.

For her, the conversation became a touching reminder of the unconditional love, hope and reassurance that parents often offer their children, even during moments of uncertainty.

Single Nigerian lady cries to dad about single life. Photo credit: @Chinasadiaries/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the post:

"It was me laughing at first till my laughter turned to roller coaster of emotions. I told my father that I don't have anyone in my life and this was his reply and I think he thought I was still a teenager."

Reactions as lady shares conversation with dad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@bellajuls said:

"PLEASE NOTE: do not use this video to generalize how women feel or see marriage. Some are really happy single/unmarried. Everyone and there different mentality."

@Nyamekye said:

"The problem with this generation is that we think the right person is somewhere miraculously searching for us, and we think whoever couldn’t live long with us is the wrong person, but deep down, there’s no wrong person. There’s just a part of us as individuals who hardly want to compromise to accommodate someone. Love isn’t found; genuine love is built so let’s all of us soften our hearts, lower our standards and just weave proper friendship with whoever we have in our lives because loneliness isn’t a choice, it’s one of the unfortunate happenings of the world."

@Jentle peace said:

"Wait so una de really cry for man, me wey be 28, I no even remember when last I sit down de think about relationship, im took busy."

@Tein George said:

"My dear marriage is not an achievement don't cry. Make Satan no carry em senior broda give abeg am not married I only have a son just try and have one all will be well mk money and don't depend on anyone so u can have respect. It's well sis we are in dis together."

@Mercy Morayo Ugochukwu added:

"The way I planned my life ehn I don't know I will be single today. I kept myself as a virginn met hubby when I was 20yrs we got married when I was 21yr I heard my first baby when I was 22. I Sha I had my last baby at 33yrs at 34yr I lost the man that truly loved me. Now am single again with 5kids."

See the post below:

Lady complains over single life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single lady expressed sadness over her inability to find a man to marry her at 39.

She appealed to Nigerians to come to her aid, saying she was fast approaching menopause and needed to settle down quickly.

Source: Legit.ng