President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed a peace accord ahead of the 2027 presidential election in Abuja on Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tinubu was represented at the ceremony by SGF Senator George Akume, who delivered the president's address to political actors

The accord calls on political parties and candidates to reject violence and uphold democratic principles before, during and after the election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, signed a peace accord in Abuja ahead of the 2027 elections, calling on all political parties and their candidates to commit to a free, fair and peaceful electoral process.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 presidential election.

President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Omoyele Sowore and other political leaders sign a peace accord ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Parties sign peace accord

Because Tinubu was unable to attend in person, George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), represented him at the signing ceremony and delivered his remarks on his behalf.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu urged political actors across the country to place national interest above partisan considerations and to uphold the democratic values that underpin Nigeria's electoral system.

The peace accord specifically calls on political parties and candidates to reject violence, intimidation and any conduct capable of disrupting or delegitimising the democratic process. The agreement is designed to govern the behaviour of political participants before, during and after the 2027 poll, which is widely expected to be keenly contested.

By signing the accord, participating parties signal their willingness to engage in the electoral process within agreed boundaries and to pursue grievances through lawful channels rather than confrontation.

The ceremony took place as Nigeria's political landscape grows increasingly active ahead of the 2027 general elections, with multiple parties beginning to position their candidates and intensify campaign activities across the country.

Read President Tinubu's full speech below as shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Olusegun Dada, his special assistant on social media:

It is my pleasure to be here today to take part in this significant event, which precedes the start of the political campaign ahead of the January and February 2027 general elections. I thank members of the National Peace Committee (NPC), especially our former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, for convening this important occasion.

Our nation owes the NPC a debt of gratitude for your steadfastness since 2014 in promoting peace accords that commit political parties and candidates to run non-violent, issue-based campaigns during national and off-cycle state elections.

Since 1999, when our country returned to democratic governance under the stewardship of General Abubakar and his team, every election period has brought its share of anxiety because of the nature of our politics and the intense competition for power by political actors.

While politics and the contest for power can be loud and often create tension and disagreement among politicians, we must acknowledge the progress we have made in our electoral process in terms of transparency and election management by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

With the aid of technology, INEC has recorded remarkable improvement in every election cycle. The introduction of the permanent voters card and BVAS, an electronic card reader, has eliminated voting manipulation, ballot stuffing, and snatching at polling units.

These improvements have restored power to the voters, who are now sure that their vote will count. Politicians are now more accountable to the people because votes count. These polls have also demonstrated our capacity as a people to conduct ourselves with maturity and restraint.

Between October 2025 and August 15, 2026, we witnessed three off-season polls in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun States. Different parties won them, and local and foreign observers described them as free, credible, and transparent. When the process and outcome are manifestly transparent, we see less post-election litigation in our courts.

We have gathered today to commit ourselves to a peaceful and transparent electoral process. Signing this peace accord is a solemn pledge to the Nigerian people that we, as leaders, will put the nation’s interest above personal or partisan ambitions.

I call on all Nigerians, civil society organisations, our foreign partners, and the media to join us in deepening and building a stronger, more vibrant democratic society.

Democracy is not just about periodic elections that get politicians into government positions. Democracy is about how citizens participate in the affairs of their nation, build trust in public institutions, engage civically, and work together for good governance and a more just and equitable society.

In the spirit of the accord we have just signed, we must conduct ourselves in ways that strengthen—not tear—the fabric of our society. It is natural during campaigns to disagree as opponents and advocate competing governing visions for our country. We may exchange occasional political jabs. But as members of the same household, the same national family, we must never resort to divisive or primordial sentiments of ethnicity or religion as tools for seeking power.

Let us campaign on superior ideas. Let us debate issues and promote the best policies to expand opportunities for our people and accelerate Nigeria’s journey from a developing nation to a first-world country.

As the campaign season kicks off, I commit myself and my party, the APC, to the tenets of this accord.

Our party rejects violence, hate speech, the spread of misinformation—including through artificial intelligence—and all forms of incitement, especially via social media. We are committed to peaceful, transparent elections that will strengthen political stability, social harmony, economic progress, and our nation's prosperity. I encourage other political parties and political actors to do the same.

Let us remember that elections are not a do-or-die affair. We are partners in the project of nation-building. Win or lose, our country, Nigeria, must be the ultimate winner.

God bless you all. And may God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Watch SGF Akume, representing President Tinubu, at the peace accord signing below via X:

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It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

The political climate reached a point where INEC had to issue a warning that campaigning at that time was illegal, echoing the standpoint of popular human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

Source: Legit.ng