CAF President Patrice Motsepe sent a congratulatory message to FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto'o after Cameroon's WAFCON triumph

The Indomitable Lionesses beat debutants Malawi 3-0 in the final, having earlier eliminated defending champions Nigeria and hosts Morocco

Cameroon's victory secured a third consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup qualification ahead of Brazil 2027

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has written to Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), to congratulate him following the Indomitable Lionesses' victory at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF published a statement confirming that Motsepe sent the message after Cameroon defeated Malawi 3-0 in the final to claim the continental title.

CAF President congratulates Cameroon on WAFCON 2026 victory. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

Motsepe praises Eto'o's Leadership

In his message, Motsepe said Eto'o's personal involvement played a central role in the team's success.

“Congratulations on the historic and exciting victory of the Indomitable Lionesses and for becoming Champions,” the statement reads.

“Your excellent leadership and motivation of the Indomitable Lionesses contributed significantly to their victory and success.”

Motsepe also offered his wishes ahead of next year's global showpiece:

“I wish you and the Indomitable Lionesses everything of the best for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027. I am confident that you and the Indomitable Lionesses will make the people of Cameroon and Africa proud.”

Cameroon's path to the title was remarkable given that they initially failed to qualify for the tournament. Once admitted, they eliminated defending champions Nigeria and knocked out hosts Morocco before overcoming Malawi in the final.

The 3-0 win over the debutants rounded off a campaign that secured Cameroon's third consecutive qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place in Brazil in 2027.

As noted by FIFA, alongside Cameroon, Malawi, Morocco, and Algeria have all secured their spots as African representatives at the World Cup. Ghana and South Africa will have a further chance to join them through the play-offs.

NFF dismisses Super Falcons’ technical crew

Legit.ng previously reported that NFF dismissed Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu and his crew after the WAFCON 2026 failure.

The crew’s position was vacated after the team were knocked out in the quarter-final and lost the 2027 Women's World Cup playoff to South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng