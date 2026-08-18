The UAE government has officially stated the amount foreigners are required to pay as a financial security deposit before obtaining a residency permit

The fee, published on the UAE's official website, covers a specific charge tied to the residency application process

Nigerians and other Africans considering a move to the UAE will want to note the naira equivalent of the required deposit

The United Arab Emirates has disclosed the exact amount foreigners are required to pay as a financial security deposit as part of the process of obtaining a residency permit in the country.

According to information published on the UAE's official website, the financial security deposit fee stands at AED 20 (N7,346).

UAE residency permit: Foreigners must pay financial security deposit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Michele Tantussi/Sean Gallup/DuKai photographer

Source: Getty Images

What the UAE residency deposit covers

The financial security deposit is a mandatory charge that prospective residents must settle before their residency permit can be processed. The fee is separate from other residency-related costs and forms part of the broader set of requirements applicants must fulfil to live legally in the Emirates.

For Nigerians and other Africans who are part of the growing wave of people relocating abroad in search of better opportunities, the UAE remains one of the most popular destinations in the Middle East. Knowing the specific financial obligations involved in securing legal residency is a key step in planning such a move.

UAE residency permit costs for foreigners

At AED 20, the security deposit itself is a relatively modest charge compared to the overall cost of relocating to the UAE, though it forms one component of a wider application process that may include additional administrative and documentation fees.

The UAE has long attracted foreign nationals drawn by its tax-free salaries, modern infrastructure, and stable economy. For those actively planning their relocation, understanding government-stipulated fees ahead of time allows for more accurate budgeting before making the move.

UAE announces income requirement for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had revealed the income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

The required income is AED 3,000 for those provided with employer housing and AED 4,000 for those without employer-provided accommodation.

Source: Legit.ng