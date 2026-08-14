Sheikh Gumi Defends Kano's Use of Public Funds to Sponsor Mass Weddings

Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi spoke out in support of governments using public funds to facilitate marriages in Shariah-governed states

Gumi's remarks came after the Kano State Government held a mass wedding for 1,500 couples through its 'Auren Gata' initiative

The ceremony, organised by the Kano State Hisbah Board, has sparked debate over whether public money should fund marriage programmes

Prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has spoken out in defence of governments using public money to sponsor marriages in states governed by Shariah law, describing the practice as part of responsible leadership.

Gumi made the remarks in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday, arguing that where laws prohibit fornicationn, adultery, and prostitutionn, the state takes on a duty to help those who cannot afford to marry.

State-funded marriage sparks Shariah law debate. Photo credit: SheikhGumi/x

Source: Twitter

Gumi's argument for state-funded marriage

"In a Shariah law-driven state, where prostitutionn, fornicationn, adultery, and promiscuity are prohibited by both divine and state laws, using public funds to facilitate the marriage of women who are in excess of the available pool of eligible men, or of any young person in dire need of marriage, is a legitimate and responsible component of good governance," he said.

The cleric's comments were a direct response to growing debate over Kano State's 'Auren Gata' initiative, under which the state government organised a mass wedding for 1,500 couples last Friday. The event was coordinated by the Kano State Hisbah Board as part of a broader social intervention effort.

What the Kano mass wedding covered

According to the state government, the initiative was designed to ease the financial pressures that often make marriage difficult for low-income individuals and couples. Beyond the ceremony itself, the programme also included economic support and household assistance to help the newly married pairs begin their lives together.

The wedding has continued to draw public attention and commentary since it took place, with questions raised about whether state resources should be channelled into marriage support programmes of this scale.

Gumi's defence adds a religious and governance dimension to that conversation, framing the Kano initiative not as extravagance but as an obligation of a state that restricts certain social behaviours under law.

Kano mass wedding highlights social intervention. Photo credit: SheikhGumi/x

Source: Facebook

Mass wedding beneficiaries get ₦300m cash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has approved ₦300 million in financial support for participants in the state's Hisbah Mass Wedding Scheme, with each bride set to receive ₦200,000 to help cover dowry payments and establish a financial footing at the start of married life.

The Commander of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, made the announcement on Thursday during a pre-marital orientation held for prospective couples at the Coronation Hall of the Government House in Kano.

Source: Legit.ng