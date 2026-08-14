The United States (US) government has published the exact words every immigrant must swear before receiving American citizenship

The oath requires new citizens to renounce loyalty to all foreign governments and commit to defending the US Constitution

The principles behind the oath are backed by federal law, specifically Section 337(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act

The United States government has published the complete text of the Naturalisation Oath of Allegiance that every immigrant must take before they can become an American citizen, with the requirements rooted in federal law.

The oath, which remains in force in 2026, is listed on the official website of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It has not been changed since the page was last reviewed on May 7, 2020.

The US publishes the exact oath immigrants must take before finally receiving citizenship. Photo Credit: Doug Mills

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Full text: US Naturalisation Oath of Allegiance

The oath that every new citizen must swear reads in full:

"I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God."

USCIS noted that in certain circumstances, the oath may be modified or waived, with further details available in the USCIS Policy Manual.

US citizenship: The Law Behind the Oath

The principles contained in the oath are not merely ceremonial. They are codified in Section 337(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which requires all applicants to swear to the following:

1. Support the US Constitution.

2. Renounce all allegiance and loyalty to any foreign government or ruler they were previously subject to or a citizen of.

3. Support and defend the Constitution and US laws against all enemies, whether foreign or domestic.

4. Bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and either - Carry arms on behalf of the United States when the law demands it, or - Serve in a non-combat role in the US Armed Forces when required, or - Carry out work of national importance under civilian direction when called upon.

The exact wording of the oath is drawn from the Code of Federal Regulations, Section 337.1, and closely follows the elements set out in the INA.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had revealed who can become American citizens without taking the oath.

When you fail US citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had explained what happens next when one fails the US citizenship test.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), every naturalisation applicant is allowed two attempts to pass both the English and civics tests, as well as to answer all interview-related questions in English.

This means failing on the first try does not automatically end an applicant's path to citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng