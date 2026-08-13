WAEC issued an official statement on Thursday pushing back against growing public doubt over the 2026 WASSCE results

The examination body said content creators and social media users have been spreading unverified claims about the accuracy of the released results

WAEC urged candidates and the public to raise concerns only through its official channels rather than rely on social media speculation

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has defended the validity of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for school candidates, asking the public to ignore claims circulating on social media that question how the results were produced.

The council's Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola F. Adesina, issued a press statement on Thursday, August 13, addressing what WAEC described as a wave of commentary from content creators and social media users disputing the reliability of the recently published results.

The West African Examinations Council has addressed concerns about the 2026 WASSCE results. Photo ccredit: @waecofficial

Source: UGC

WAEC stands behind its marking process

WAEC said the 2026 results followed the same quality-assured procedures it has applied for decades, adding that the examination was conducted in line with standard operational procedures and educational policies set in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education.

The council explained that every script goes through a multi-stage process involving marking, moderation and auditing, carried out by verified subject experts working from standardised marking schemes. The aim, WAEC said, is to guarantee that each candidate is assessed objectively and fairly.

While the council acknowledged that anxiety over results is understandable, particularly for candidates preparing for university admission, it warned that spreading unconfirmed information about the results could cause unnecessary alarm.

How candidates can raise complaints

WAEC pointed out that it maintains clear channels for resolving grievances, with guidance available through its offices across the country, its official website and its verified social media platforms. The council said it welcomes genuine scrutiny as part of its responsibility to candidates, parents and schools, but drew a firm distinction between legitimate queries and baseless online speculation.

The examination body asked anyone with concerns about their results to go through these official channels rather than amplifying unverified claims online.

2026 WAEC result: How to get your serial number

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria released an official guide explaining how 2026 candidates can retrieve the serial number and PIN needed to check their examination results.

WAEC announced the release of the 2026 WASSCE School Candidates results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng