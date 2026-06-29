Former Vice President and presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar alleges attempts to block ADC's participation in the 2027 general election

He urges Nigerians to defend democracy and oppose restrictions on voter choices

Atiku warns against a potential one-party state due to actions against NDC

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has raised concerns over alleged attempts to prevent the party from participating in the 2027 general election.

Atiku, through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, claimed he received information suggesting that some individuals were planning to use political and legal means to remove the ADC from the ballot.

Atiku raises alarm over alleged attempt to block ADC’s 2027 participation. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Getty Images

He alleged that the move was part of a wider attempt to weaken opposition parties ahead of the election.

Atiku calls for defence of democracy

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Monday, the former vice president urged Nigerians to reject any action capable of limiting voters’ choices, insisting that political competition should be decided through elections.

“We therefore call on all Nigerians, not just ADC members and supporters—to rise in defence of democracy and reject any attempt by the ruling party to cherry-pick which opposition parties are permitted to participate in the next general election,” Atiku said.

He questioned why any government confident in its popularity would be concerned about the growth of an opposition platform.

Warns against undermining institutions

Atiku said recent political developments had raised concerns about the use of institutions in partisan disputes, adding that democracy could suffer if opposition voices were suppressed.

“The proper response to a popular political movement is not suppression. It is to present superior ideas before the electorate. Democracies are won at the ballot box, not in back rooms, not through manipulated court processes, and certainly not through the abuse of state institutions,” he said.

He called on the judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and civil society groups to protect the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic process.

Atiku maintained that the desire for political change could not be stopped through legal or administrative actions, saying the will of Nigerians would ultimately prevail.

NDC deregistration: Atiku raises fresh allegation

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the presidential flagbearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 election, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu was working to undermine Nigeria's democracy by plotting to deregister the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The 2027 presidential hopeful then warned that such a move could pave the way for a one-party state as the country moves closer to its next general election.

Source: Legit.ng