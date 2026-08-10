Iceland's Ministry of Justice outlined four specific categories of foreigners who may qualify for an exemption from the country's citizenship test

The exemptions cover applicants above a certain age, young school-age residents, those with medical conditions, and people who can demonstrate existing qualifying skills

The Ministry of Justice retains the authority to grant these exceptions only in special cases, meaning not all applicants in these categories are automatically excused

Iceland's Ministry of Justice has identified four categories of foreign nationals who may be excused from sitting the country's citizenship test as part of their naturalisation process.

The exemption is not automatic and remains at the discretion of the Ministry of Justice, which grants it only in special circumstances. Applicants who believe they fall within one of the recognised categories must still make a case to the ministry.

Iceland publishes 4 categories of foreigners who may be exempted from citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Bruce Yuanyue Bi

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Iceland: People who may qualify for exemption

Below are the four categories of foreigners who may be considered for an exemption from the Icelandic citizenship test:

Applicants who are aged 65 or above and have maintained legal residency in Iceland for a minimum of seven years Applicants who are currently enrolled in an Icelandic junior school and have not yet reached the standard junior school age Applicants who can present a certificate from a qualified specialist in the relevant field or agency confirming that a particular condition prevents them from participating in the test Applicants who can demonstrate that they already possess skills that satisfy the requirements set out in the applicable regulations

What this means for prospective citizens

Iceland's citizenship test is a standard requirement for most foreign nationals seeking to become citizens of the Nordic country. The test is designed to assess a candidate's knowledge and integration into Icelandic society.

For those who genuinely cannot meet this requirement due to age, educational circumstances, health conditions, or prior qualifications, the Ministry of Justice holds the authority to consider waiving the test on a case-by-case basis. Applicants who fall outside these four categories are expected to complete the test as part of the standard naturalisation process.

Australia announces foreigners exempted from citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia announced seven categories of foreigners who are exempt from taking its citizenship test.

The exemptions include people aged 17 or younger, those aged 60 or older, certain former Australian citizens and applicants with permanent physical or mental incapacity.

Source: Legit.ng