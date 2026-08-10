Airtel Africa leads the NGX with a market capitalisation of N21.8 trillion, driving innovation across multiple sectors

25 companies dominate the Nigerian Exchange, collectively accounting for over 90% of total market capitalisation

From banking to agriculture, these firms are shaping Nigeria's economic landscape and future growth opportunities

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) is home to more than 150 listed companies, but only a select group has crossed the N1 trillion market-capitalisation mark.

As of August 7, 2026, 25 companies had market values above N1 trillion, making up more than 90 per cent of the NGX’s total market capitalisation.

Airtel, MTN and others lead as 25 companies hit the N1 trillion mark on the NGX. Credit: NGX

Source: Getty Images

The exclusive group cuts across telecommunications, banking, cement, energy, agriculture, consumer goods, hospitality and power.

Here are the companies dominating Nigeria’s stock market by valuation.

1. Airtel Africa Plc – N21.8 trillion

Airtel Africa leads the NGX’s trillion-naira club with a market capitalisation of N21.8 trillion. The telecom giant operates across 14 African countries and has expanded beyond voice services into mobile data, enterprise connectivity and mobile money.

Its presence across several African markets gives it geographic diversification, while continued investment in 4G, 5G, fibre and financial technology strengthens its long-term growth prospects.

2. MTN Nigeria – N17.7 trillion

With a market value of N17.7 trillion, MTN Nigeria remains one of the country’s most valuable listed businesses.

Its huge subscriber base supports recurring revenues, while rising data consumption, fintech adoption, enterprise services and digital connectivity continue to expand its growth opportunities.

3. Dangote Cement – N17.4 trillion

Dangote Cement remains a dominant force in Nigeria’s cement industry, with operations extending into other African markets.

Its scale, integrated production model and extensive distribution network give it significant competitive advantages, while Nigeria’s housing shortage and infrastructure needs provide a strong long-term demand base.

4. BUA Foods – N15.2 trillion

BUA Foods has become one of Nigeria’s most valuable consumer companies, with major interests in sugar, flour, pasta and edible oils.

Its products remain essential to household consumption, while its integrated manufacturing strategy helps improve efficiency and reduce reliance on imported inputs.

5. BUA Cement – N10.7 trillion

BUA Cement has strengthened its position as a major competitor in Nigeria’s cement market through capacity expansion and modern production facilities.

Housing demand, urbanisation and government infrastructure spending continue to support the company’s long-term growth outlook.

6. Seplat Energy – N6.8 trillion

Seplat Energy has grown into a major indigenous energy company through acquisitions, production expansion and greater focus on natural gas.

Its acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria’s shallow-water assets significantly expanded its production base, while the ANOH gas project provides another avenue for future growth.

7. Aradel Holdings – N6.6 trillion

Aradel Holdings’ rapid rise reflects the growing influence of indigenous operators in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The company has expanded its reserve base and production capacity through strategic acquisitions and a focus on producing assets capable of generating immediate cash flows.

8. First HoldCo – N6.6 trillion

First HoldCo’s N6.6 trillion valuation reflects renewed investor confidence following governance reforms, capital restructuring and strategic repositioning.

The group is seeking to broaden its financial-services footprint beyond traditional commercial banking.

9. HBM Nigeria – N5.8 trillion

HBM Nigeria, formerly Lafarge Africa, has become one of the NGX’s largest industrial companies.

Its large production footprint, distribution network and exposure to Nigeria’s construction boom support its position in the cement market.

10. Zenith Bank – N5.2 trillion

Zenith Bank remains one of Nigeria’s most profitable financial institutions, backed by disciplined risk management, strong corporate relationships and robust earnings.

Higher interest rates have also supported its earnings power, while digital investments continue to improve efficiency.

11. GTCO – N4.7 trillion

Guaranty Trust Holding Company has retained strong investor confidence through disciplined lending, cost control and a strong balance sheet.

Its expansion into payments, pensions, wealth management and insurance is creating a broader financial-services ecosystem.

12. Stanbic IBTC Holdings – N2.6 trillion

Stanbic IBTC stands out for its diversified financial-services model, spanning banking, pensions, investment banking, asset management, stockbroking and custodial services.

This diversification provides earnings beyond conventional lending.

13. Transcorp Hotels – N2.5 trillion

Transcorp Hotels has benefited from the recovery in business travel, conferences and premium tourism.

Its flagship Transcorp Hilton Abuja remains a major hospitality asset, while improving occupancy and room rates have strengthened earnings.

14. Presco – N2.4 trillion

Presco has built a powerful position in agriculture through palm plantations, processing and refining.

Its vertically integrated model gives it greater control over production, while strong domestic demand for vegetable oils supports its long-term prospects.

15. Nigerian Breweries – N2.2 trillion

Nigerian Breweries remains one of the country’s biggest consumer companies, backed by a powerful portfolio of beverage brands and a wide distribution network.

Despite inflation and currency pressures, its established brands continue to underpin its market position.

16. Nestlé Nigeria – N2.2 trillion

Nestlé Nigeria commands a strong position in the consumer market through its food, beverage, nutrition and wellness brands.

Local sourcing, manufacturing efficiency and product innovation remain central to its strategy amid inflation and rising input costs.

17. Geregu Power – N2.1 trillion

Geregu Power provides investors with direct exposure to Nigeria’s electricity-generation sector.

Its valuation reflects expectations that rising power demand and ongoing electricity-sector reforms could create stronger opportunities for efficient generation companies.

18. United Bank for Africa – N2 trillion

UBA has evolved into a major pan-African financial institution, operating across more than 20 African countries alongside international markets.

Its geographical spread positions it to benefit from cross-border trade, payments and financial inclusion.

19. International Breweries – N1.9 trillion

International Breweries has undergone significant restructuring following years of financial and operational challenges.

As part of AB InBev, it benefits from global expertise and capital while pursuing stronger manufacturing efficiency and market growth.

20. Transcorp Power – N1.65 trillion

Transcorp Power is positioned at the centre of Nigeria’s efforts to improve electricity generation.

Rising electricity demand, industrialisation and power-sector reforms provide a potentially strong structural growth opportunity.

21. Access Holdings – N1.5 trillion

Access Holdings has transformed from a domestic bank into a broader African financial-services group through acquisitions across banking, payments, insurance and wealth management.

Its strategy continues to focus on regional expansion and diversification.

22. Okomu Oil Palm – N1.35 trillion

Okomu Oil Palm has strengthened its position in agriculture through palm oil, rubber production and integrated processing.

Growing demand for vegetable oils and Nigeria’s reliance on imports provide a favourable backdrop for domestic producers.

23. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated – N1.3 trillion

Ecobank operates one of Africa’s largest pan-African banking networks, spanning more than 30 countries.

Its cross-border presence positions the group to benefit from expanding regional trade, payments and financial inclusion.

24. Wema Bank – N1.20 trillion

Wema Bank has used digital banking to compete against much larger rivals. Its ALAT platform helped establish the lender as a major fintech-focused banking player.

The strategy has attracted younger customers and strengthened its digital ecosystem.

25. Fidelity Bank – N1.08 trillion

Fidelity Bank completes the trillion-naira club with a market capitalisation of N1.08 trillion.

Its growth has been driven by stronger corporate banking, retail expansion, digital investment and improving non-interest income.

Nigerian stock market creates more millionaires as 25 companies lead the trillion-naira league. Credit: NGX

Source: Getty Images

The NGX’s trillion-naira elite

Together, these 25 companies represent the commanding heights of the Nigerian Exchange.

Their valuations highlight the sectors investors currently see as critical to Nigeria’s economic future, from banking and telecommunications to energy, food, agriculture, cement and power.

NGX loses N1.26 trillion

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Exchange, where investors saw a significant loss of approximately N1.26 trillion amid profit-taking activities.

Notably, the trading week ended with a stark contrast in market performance, as only 33 stocks managed to gain against 56 that experienced losses.

As investors braced for uncertainty, the surge in trading activity raised eyebrows, with over N404 billion exchanging hands—signifying a dramatic shift in market sentiment.

Source: Legit.ng