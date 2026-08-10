SharpPunter, the AI-powered sports prediction platform, has grown to thousands of active users in the months since its April 2026 launch, as sports fans across Africa increasingly turn to data over guesswork.



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Built for football, basketball and tennis fans, SharpPunter uses artificial intelligence to analyse real match data and statistics, then publishes clear daily picks, each one graded live so users can see exactly which calls landed and which did not. In a market crowded with anonymous "sure odds" sellers and unverifiable tipsters, that public track record is the platform's core promise: judge us on our results, not our claims.

The results so far have been striking. SharpPunter reports an 80% hit rate on its picks since launch. At the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup, the platform correctly predicted 91 of the tournament's 104 matches, an 87.5% strike rate across the biggest football event on the planet.

"Sports fans deserve better than blind tips and recycled guesswork," said Oluwatobi Abobade, Founder of SharpPunter. "Our AI reads the actual data behind every match, the form, the stats, the patterns, and turns it into clear, honest picks. And because every prediction is graded publicly, right or wrong, our record speaks for itself. Calling 91 of 104 World Cup matches is not luck. That is what happens when you let the data do the talking."

More than a tips page

SharpPunter has evolved from a daily picks service into a full predictions companion, built around a set of tools designed for how African punters actually play:

● Daily AI picks across football, basketball and tennis, each displayed with a live result so the platform's accuracy is always visible

● SharpSlips, a built-in slip builder. Users simply describe the kind of slip they want, and SharpSlips assembles one from available fixtures, drawing on the platform's highest-confidence picks

● Shuffle, which tackles a frustration every accumulator player knows: building one main slip plus several variations, only for the same shaky game to appear on every ticket and sink them all when it cuts. Shuffle intelligently varies selections across tickets so a single bad leg cannot wipe out an entire set of slips

● An X (Twitter) bot, @SharpPunterAI , which brings SharpSlips directly to the timeline. Users can tag the official account, paste a booking code and tell the bot what they want, for example removing weaker legs, and it replies with a refined slip and a ready-to-use code

● A Telegram bot for punters who live in Telegram communities, which also delivers SharpPunter's daily 2 odds straight to subscribers' DMs every morning

● A leaderboard and social layer, letting users track their own picks over time and follow the platform's top-performing users, replacing blind trust in random tipsters with visible, verifiable records

Free to start, with Pro and Elite tiers

SharpPunter is free to use on web, iOS and Android, with the free tier offering limited daily picks and results. For punters who want deeper access, two subscription tiers unlock more consistent, higher-conviction picks:

● Pro: full access to football picks

● Elite: full access across football, basketball and tennis

Full pricing details are available on the [pricing page]

From West Africa to the whole continent

SharpPunter was initially designed for West African sports fans, with Nigeria and Ghana as its launch focus. Demand, however, has not respected those borders.

"We built SharpPunter with West Africa in mind, but within weeks we were seeing sign-ups from East and Southern Africa, and from the diaspora," Abobade added. "Football is a shared language on this continent. What we are hearing from users in Kenya, South Africa and beyond is that they want the same thing our users in Lagos and Accra want: honest, data-backed insight they can actually check."

Insight, not gambling

SharpPunter is a predictions and analysis platform, not a betting operator. It does not take wagers, hold user funds, or process stakes. The company says its public win-loss record is itself a form of consumer protection in an industry where inflated claims of "guaranteed odds" routinely mislead fans, and it encourages users to treat its picks as informed analysis, not certainty.

About SharpPunter

SharpPunter is an AI-powered sports prediction platform covering football, basketball and tennis. Launched in April 2026, SharpPunter analyses real match data and statistics to deliver daily picks, curated slips and accumulator tools, and publicly grades the outcome of every prediction it makes. The platform is free to start on web, iOS and Android, with Pro and Elite subscription tiers for full access, alongside an X bot (@SharpPunterAI), a Telegram bot and a community leaderboard.

Founded by Oluwatobi Abobade and built for African sports fans, SharpPunter serves thousands of users across West, East and Southern Africa and the diaspora. Learn more at sharppunter.com .

Disclaimer: SharpPunter provides sports predictions and analysis for informational purposes only. No prediction is guaranteed, and past performance, including historical hit rates, is not a promise of future results. SharpPunter is not a bookmaker and does not accept or process bets. Users who choose to bet do so at their own risk and should only wager what they can afford to lose, through operators licensed in their jurisdiction. Betting is for persons aged 18 and over. If gambling is affecting you or someone close to you, please seek support from a responsible gambling organisation in your country.

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Source: Legit.ng