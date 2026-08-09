President Tinubu held a late-night meeting with about 76 Osun APC leaders at Aso Rock Villa following an intelligence report from NSA Nuhu Ribadu

Ribadu's report warned that key APC figures in Osun had been sidelined from the party's campaign activities ahead of the August 15 governorship election

Leaders at the meeting accused Minister Adegboyega Oyetola of distributing federal appointments exclusively to members of his IleriOluwa camp

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu convened a late-night meeting at Aso Rock Villa on Monday with about 76 All Progressives Congress leaders from Osun State, as concerns mount over internal divisions within the party ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Multiple sources who attended the gathering said the meeting was triggered by a security report from the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, which flagged deepening unhappiness among senior APC figures who had been left out of the party's campaign activities in the state.

Tinubu meets 76 APC leaders over campaign concerns ahead of the Osun guber election. Photo credit: @Official

Source: Twitter

How the meeting was organised

As reported by The Punch, APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru was contacted directly by the Presidency to identify and coordinate the affected leaders.

Chartered flights were arranged from Ibadan, Oyo State, for most of the delegates, while a smaller group, including former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legislative Matters Babajide Omoworare, flew in from Lagos.

Among those who attended were former Speaker of the House of Representatives Olubunmi Ete, former state House of Assembly speakers Mojeed Alabi, Adejare Bello and Wale Afolabi, as well as Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, Poju Odusola and Bode Olanipekun.

One APC chieftain who spoke on condition of anonymity described how events unfolded:

"The meeting was at the instance of an intelligence report from the NSA. I am aware that he told Tinubu that many APC leaders in Osun were not happy and had not been carried along in the party's affairs, including the ongoing campaign. Ribadu said the development, if not urgently addressed, could jeopardise the chances of the party."

Grievances over appointments and APC structure

Attendees used the forum to raise complaints directly with the President, particularly over how federal appointments from Osun had been distributed.

A former lawmaker who was present said leaders told Tinubu that Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola had channelled appointments exclusively to members of his IleriOluwa political group, leaving the broader party membership with nothing.

The ex-lawmaker quoted Tinubu as saying:

"Oyetola had all the resources to win his re-election. But he couldn't use them. Though he lost the election, I appointed him as a minister. In the real sense, it is the party that lost. So, go and work for the victory of the party."

Some attendees also expressed worry that even if the APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji wins the election, the IleriOluwa camp would again exclude other party members from government.

The President reportedly responded by assuring them that federal-level positions would be available to accommodate all Osun APC leaders if state appointments proved insufficient.

Tinubu directed the leaders to unite behind Oyebamiji and ensure the party wins, referencing the losses it suffered in the 2022 and 2023 elections.

Basiru did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment.

However, Osun APC Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Olabisi, confirmed the meeting took place, saying: "Yes, I am aware. That is all I can say."

Osun: APGA candidate withdraws for APC’s Oyebamiji

Recall that APGA governorship candidate Adesina Adeyemi-Doro announced his withdrawal from the Osun State governorship race at a media conference in Osogbo.

Adeyemi-Doro said consultations with his supporters and senior party officials informed his decision to back APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji.

APC's Oyebamiji welcomed the endorsement and promised an inclusive administration open to cooperation with political groups across the state.

Concerns rise as Tinubu convenes 76 Osun APC leaders over party campaign discontent. Photo credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Osun election 2026: Who is APC governorship candidate?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Oyebamiji is the APC governorship candidate in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election.

Oyebamiji has served as MD/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority since October 2023 under President Tinubu.

The Ikire-born politician previously held the position of Commissioner for Finance in Osun State under two governors.

Source: Legit.ng