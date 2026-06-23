Oluwasegun Alebiosu, the MD of First Bank of Nigeria, received an envelope containing disturbing items at his residence, igniting a police action

Lagos state commissioner of police (CP) Tijani Olaiwola Fatai commented on the delivery incident which happened in May 2026

Alebiosu has been the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria since April 2024

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Tijani Fatai, Lagos commissioner of police, has revealed that the managing director (MD) of First Bank, Oluwasegun Alebiosu, received an envelope containing two live bullets at his residence.

Legit.ng reports that the package was allegedly delivered by a dispatch rider and received by security personnel at Alebiosu’s residence. It was then handed over to Alebiosu because it was addressed directly to him and marked as confidential.

Lagos CP says First Bank MD received an envelope containing two live bullets at his residence, prompting an investigation. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Lagos police reveal bullet delivery

Upon opening the parcel, the First Bank boss reportedly discovered two live bullets concealed in an envelope. The package contained no accompanying letter, message, or information that could show the sender's identity, Fatai noted.

Speaking to journalists in a video that appeared online on Tuesday, June 23, Fatai said:

“Well, there is a case like that which we are presently investigating: Precisely on the 7th of May this year, the director of First Bank (referring to Alebiosu) reported that he collected a parcel that was collected for him by his guard in his house. And when he opened the parcel, he saw two ammunitions (sic). Precisely, live ammunition. Precisely, 7.62 mm live ammunition. And that arose a lot of suspicion.

"And there and there, we went to investigation into the matter. But presently, I can confirm to you that the matter is still under investigation. It's a serious case. And I think the investigation needs to be more thorough. So, we are still on the investigation of that matter.”

A video on X (formerly Twitter) showing CP Fatai speaking on the incident is available below:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng