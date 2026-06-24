Babatunde Michael Abimboye has advised Ademola Adeleke to place greater confidence in grassroots mobilisation than in assurances from the federal government

Abimboye expressed concern over reported incidents of political violence and insecurity across several communities in Osun State

He called for stronger voter education, community-based election monitoring and transparent investigations into reported attacks and killings

Politician and media executive Babatunde Michael Abimboye has urged Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Imole Campaign Council to focus more on grassroots mobilisation and citizen participation rather than relying on assurances from the Federal Government ahead of future elections in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Abimboye said recent developments in Osun raised concerns about the political atmosphere and security situation.

Abimboye has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to rely on grassroots mobilisation.

Source: Facebook

He argued that confidence in democratic processes should be built through active engagement with citizens and stronger local structures capable of safeguarding electoral outcomes.

Is Osun's political climate worsening?

Abimboye criticised what he described as a lack of visible intervention from the presidency regarding reports of political violence and instability in the state.

According to him in a statement made available to Legit.ng, the situation has encouraged some political actors who allegedly invoke federal influence to intimidate opponents and create tension within the political landscape.

He pointed to the lingering dispute surrounding local government administration in Osun, claiming that attempts to operate parallel councils and occupy local government secretariats by force were part of efforts to undermine the state's political structure.

The politician also expressed concern over a number of violent incidents reported across several communities, including Ikire, Ile-Ife, Akoda, Aisu, Owode-Ede and parts of Osogbo.

What concerns were raised on security?

Among the incidents referenced by Abimboye were the killing of Kolade Eluyera in Ikire, the death of Ajayi Rogba in Esa-Oke and the killing of 14-year-old Olapade Ezekiel. He described the cases as deeply troubling and called for justice for the victims and their families.

He also referred to reports of attacks, shootings and an alleged attempt on the life of the Accord Party chairman in Osogbo Local Government Area.

Abimboye urged security agencies to carry out transparent investigations into all reported cases of violence and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

How can the mandate be protected?

Addressing Governor Adeleke directly, Abimboye said the protection of the administration's political mandate ultimately rests with the people of Osun.

“The Imole mandate was given by Osun voters, not by federal patronage. That same mandate can only be protected by Osun people who are prepared, vigilant and empowered,” he stated.

He recommended the creation of community-based election monitoring networks, improved training for party agents and wider voter education campaigns to strengthen democratic participation.

Abimboye further encouraged the state government and the Imole Campaign Council to deepen engagement at the grassroots level, support victims of political violence and continue pursuing justice in reported cases.

He maintained that collective action and public vigilance would be critical to preserving peace and protecting democracy in Osun ahead of future electoral contests.

Source: Legit.ng