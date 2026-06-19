Grok AI described Governor 'Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as the frontrunner for the 2026 Ekiti governorship election

Top candidates include Governor Oyebanji, Oluyede, and Bejide amid a competitive political landscape

Voters in the prominent southwest state will choose from 14 candidates in the upcoming election on June 20, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Grok AI has projected the winner of the 2026 Ekiti state governorship election.

According to the forecast, Biodun Oyebanji, the governor of Ekiti state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), "is the strong frontrunner" to win the election.

Biodun Oyebanji, Oluwole Oluyede, and Dare Bejide are considered the top candidates in the 2026 Ekiti state governorship election. Photo credit: @ReportsNG_, @biodunaoyebanji, @ekititrends

Source: Twitter

Responding to Legit.ng's request for its prediction, Grok said:

"APC's incumbent Gov Biodun Oyebanji is the strong frontrunner to win tomorrow's Ekiti governorship election. Analysts cite his incumbency advantage, party structure & momentum. PDP's Wole Oluyede leads the opposition challenge, but LP, ADC and NDC trail far behind. Ekiti voters decide at the polls."

Ekiti poll: voters head to polls

Legit.ng reports that as voters file out on Saturday, June 20, they will make their choice of the next governor from 14 candidates, based on the final list of candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC).

Here are five of the candidates on the INEC list:

1) Oluwole Oluyede (PDP)

Oluwole Oluyede, a medical practitioner and businessman, is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the upcoming election, following his victory in the party’s November 2025 primary.

Ikere-Ekiti-born Oluyede is not new to Ekiti’s governorship race as he previously contested in 2022 under the banner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before teaming up with the PDP.

2) Biodun Oyebanji (APC)

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, from Ikogosi-Ekiti, is seeking a second term on the platform of the APC.

A political scientist with a master’s degree from the University of Ibadan, Oyebanji previously served as chief of staff and Secretary to the State Government during the administration of former Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Oyebanji won the 2022 governorship election with 187,057 votes and subsequently assumed office as governor. For the 2026 election, he emerged as the APC candidate through a consensus arrangement after his sole challenger, Atinuke Omolayo, withdrew from the race and endorsed him.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will make history if he wins Saturday’s off-cycle governorship election in Ekiti state. Photo credit: @biodunaoyebanji

Source: Twitter

Oyebanji, 59, will make history if he wins Saturday’s off-cycle governorship election in Ekiti state.

No incumbent has won re-election since the state elected Adeniyi Adebayo as its first governor in 1999. Adebayo served a single term.

3) Oyebanji Olajuyin (Labour Party)

Oyebanji Olajuyin, a professor, is a 67-year-old medical doctor and former chief medical director of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

The Ikere-Ekiti indigene emerged as Labour Party (LP’s) consensus candidate and is campaigning on healthcare reforms, education, transparent governance and human capital development.

4) Oluwadare Bejide (ADC)

Oluwadare Bejide, a 66-year-old lawyer and businessman, is one of the most experienced politicians in the race.

A native of Ilawe-Ekiti, he began his political career before the creation of Ekiti state and served as the state secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in old Ondo state. The ADC flagbearer is also a one-time Nigerian Ambassador to Canada.

5) Victor Adetunji (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP)

38-year-old Victor Adetunji is contesting on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

He is running alongside Adesina Oyeniyi as his deputy governorship candidate.

Read more on Ekiti election 2026:

Analyst predicts winner of 2026 Ekiti election

Legit.ng earlier reported that a public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said Governor Oyebanji will likely be re-elected to office for a second tenure. Okwuosa said Governor Oyebanji of the APC will emerge victorious in the election.

The political analyst listed three reasons why Governor Oyebanji will come out victorious on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

According to Okwuosa, the incumbency factor, the game of sentiments, and Ekiti state being an APC stronghold

Source: Legit.ng