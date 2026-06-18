ADC chieftain Ndubisi Nwobu has defended Atiku Abubakar’s choice of Rotimi Amaechi as running mate for 2027

He dismissed zoning concerns while insisting political victory depends on strategy and candidate selection

Nwobu also expressed confidence in ADC’s electoral prospects while addressing disputes around the party's deregistration ruling

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Anambra State, Ndubisi Nwobu, has reacted to the choice of Rotimi Amaechi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election on the party’s platform.

ADC leader insists competence matters more than zoning as Atiku faces backlash over Amaechi choice. Photo: ADCVanguard, atiku

Source: Twitter

The former Vice President’s choice of the former governor of Rivers state has since generated varied reactions, as Atiku, the ADC’s 2027 presidential candidate, chose Amaechi as his running mate.

It is worth noting that former Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo reportedly left Atiku’s camp over the choice of a South-South running mate, instead of the former Vice President picking a South East candidate.

Zoning does not feed Nigerians, says Nwobu

Reacting in a chat with Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday, June 18, in Awka, Nwobu, a former deputy governorship candidate of the party in Anambra and senatorial candidate for Anambra Central in the 2027 general election, defended Atiku’s choice of Amaechi.

He said any political contest requires a dynamic and unique approach.

His words: "If you're out for a political contest, you must devise a unique approach that will give you better victory. The man, Atiku, is experienced and understands the dynamics of politics in this country. You'll agree with me that this is the last time, probably, that he will be contesting for president. He has the greatest stake in the 2027 election."

"So, he is the person that knows the best combination that will give him victory. Again, it is a candidate that chooses his running mate - it is not the duty of any other person to decide who runs with the presidential candidate."

On why he is supporting a northerner, Atiku, over a southern presidency in 2027, Nwobu said the issue of “turn by turn” politics does not put food on anybody’s table. He added that since President Bola Tinubu, a Southerner, assumed office, Nigerians have been suffering in every sphere of life.

"Poverty, insecurity, hardship and hunger, as well as inflation plaguing Nigerians under the present government, do not affect only one part of the country. Discussing the issue of zoning appears as if to say that any part of the country that produces a president, hardship will leave the area, but it is not so. What Nigeria and Nigerians need is a detribalised personality - the man who can turn things around for the better, and you cannot take these virtues away from Atiku Abubakar."

Expressing confidence that Atiku would emerge victorious in 2027, he said in Anambra, the ADC would secure at least one senatorial seat, five House of Representatives seats, and several seats in the State House of Assembly.

ADC chieftain backs Atiku’s strategy, says Nigeria needs solutions not regional rotation politics. Photo: Ndubisi Nwobu, X/ADCVanguard

Source: Facebook

Nwobu alleges bias in ADC deregistration ruling

Speaking on the recent High Court ruling ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the ADC and other parties, Chief Nwobu insisted that the trial court had no legal grounds to order the party’s deregistration.

As he put it:

"The Constitution specified the grounds upon which a political party could be deregistered. One is if a party failed to secure a councillorship seat in any local government area, or failed to win any seat at the state or national assembly."

"During the 2023 general election, ADC secured two House of Representatives seats in Kogi, and also four House of Assembly seats - two in Kogi and two in Oyo state."

"So, to that extent, it is either that the learned judge is misinformed or failed to take cognizance of those facts or was too biased to have concluded that ADC should be deregistered."

"INEC, in their wisdom, when they were deregistering political parties, knew that ADC did not fall within the parties that should be deregistered; because they know that the party has every constitutional backing to remain afloat."

"Again, the trial judge ought not to have proceeded with the judgement, because, on 22nd of May, 2026, the Court of Appeal directed the High Court to stay execution on the matter pending the determination of the appeal before it."

"What we observe in Nigeria is unprecedented rascality on the side of some judiciary members. It was brought to the knowledge of the trial judge that the matter before him has been stayed by the Appeal Court, yet he proceeded to give judgement. This is a clear indication of bias, and an indication that he is dancing to the drumbeat of the APC administration, which is clearly scared of ADC and Atiku Abubakar."

"ADC is expecting more of such harassment and roadblocks. Expect more upheavals, more intimidations - but I will assure you, so long as there is law in this land, ADC will be on the ballot, and will do extremely well in the 2027 general election. Whatever challenges are coming now are a stepping stone to the party's victory."

Atiku hails appeal court ruling on ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar welcomed the Court of Appeal’s decision to stay execution of a judgment that attempted to deregister the ADC and four other political parties.

The appellate court faulted a federal high court judge for proceeding with the case despite a prior stay order. Atiku further warned against attempts to weaken democracy through judicial interference,

Source: Legit.ng