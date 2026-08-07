China Launches a Website Where Foreigners Can Find Jobs, Shares Link
- China launched an official government job website specifically designed to connect unemployed foreign nationals with work opportunities in the country
- The website is hosted in Chinese, meaning job seekers will need to adjust their browser language settings to view listings in English
- Foreign nationals interested in working in Beijing or elsewhere in China can access available vacancies through the government portal
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China has opened a dedicated online platform giving foreign nationals access to job listings across the country, including in the capital, Beijing, as part of an effort to attract international workers looking to relocate.
The portal is run by the Chinese government and lists available positions for unemployed foreigners who are considering moving to China for work. The platform covers opportunities in Beijing as well as other parts of the country, offering a centralised resource for those exploring employment options there.
Navigating the Chinese job portal
Because Mandarin is China's official language, all content on the website is displayed in Chinese by default. Foreign job seekers who do not read the language will need to switch their browser's translation settings to English before they can comfortably browse the available listings. Most modern browsers offer a built-in translation feature that handles this automatically once enabled.
The government portal is accessible at the following address: http://job.mohrss.gov.cn/
What foreign job seekers should know
The website is an official resource hosted by China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, making it a direct government channel rather than a third-party recruitment platform. Foreigners interested in working in China can use the site to explore what roles are currently on offer before committing to the relocation process.
For those already considering the japa route beyond Western destinations, China represents an increasingly discussed alternative, particularly given its demand for English-language educators, technology professionals, and specialists in various industries. The availability of a dedicated government portal simplifies at least one part of what can otherwise be a complex process for international job seekers.
Sweden launches official job website for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sweden launched an official English-language job portal where foreigners can search and apply for over 60,000 vacancies.
The platform allows users to search for jobs by title and apply directly, offering a pathway for skilled workers looking to relocate to Sweden.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng