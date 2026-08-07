Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf approved ₦300 million to support couples taking part in the state's Hisbah Mass Wedding Scheme

Each bride will receive ₦200,000 paid directly into her bank account to cover dowry costs and serve as start-up capital

The Kano State government will also host a grand wedding reception at Government House on Saturday for the new couples

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has approved ₦300 million in financial support for participants in the state's Hisbah Mass Wedding Scheme, with each bride set to receive ₦200,000 to help cover dowry payments and establish a financial footing at the start of married life.

The Commander of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, made the announcement on Thursday during a pre-marital orientation held for prospective couples at the Coronation Hall of the Government House in Kano.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approves ₦300m cash mass wedding Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Kano: How the money will be distributed

Daurawa said the ₦200,000 allocated to each bride would be transferred directly into her personal bank account once the beneficiary opens one. He added that this requirement was in place to ensure the funds reached the intended recipients without intermediaries.

Beyond the cash grant, the state government will supply complete household furniture to newly married couples. Each groom will also receive 10 yards of fabric, a traditional cap, a pair of shoes, and food items, all in keeping with the governor's directive.

Daurawa said the overall programme was designed to ease the financial burden that often accompanies marriage in the state and to give couples a stable starting point as they build their families.

Grand reception planned for Saturday

The Hisbah commander also confirmed that the Kano State Government will host a large wedding reception for the couples on Saturday at Government House. Prominent Islamic scholars from across Nigeria are expected to attend and offer prayers for the newlyweds.

Daurawa called on beneficiaries from earlier editions of the mass wedding programme to attend Saturday's event, saying their presence would motivate the incoming couples and reinforce the spirit of the initiative.

He also used the occasion to address the prospective couples directly, urging husbands to treat their wives with love, fairness, and a sense of responsibility. He advised brides to be patient and supportive as their new households take shape, and he stressed the value of settling disagreements through calm reconciliation rather than conflict.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approves new fund for mass wedding Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Tijjaniyya leaders endorse Governor Yusuf

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tijjaniyya Sect in Kano declared its support for the re-election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the state in the 2027 general elections. The announcement was made by the chairman of the Shura Council of the Islamic group, Sheikh Sani Shehu Maihula. Yusuf is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed in a statement by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofam, the spokesperson to Governor Yusuf, on Friday, July 3. The statement said Sheikh Maihula made the declaration at the annual Zikr and national prayer organised by the group at the palace of Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano. The Emir is the leader, Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng