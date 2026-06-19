Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Benin City, Edo state - Comrade Benedict Inaede, the Edo state secretary of the Obidient Movement, is dead.

Legit.ng reports that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, confirmed Inaede's demise via a statement on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Peter Obi confirms the death of Comrade Benedict Inaede, Edo state secretary of the Obidient Movement, in a statement released on Friday, June 19, 2026. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi's strong supporter Inaede is dead

Obi’s signed statement, shared on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of the deceased, read:

"I have just received the sad news of the death of one of our Obidient family members from Edo State, Comrade Benedict Inaede.

"On behalf of my family and the Obidient Movement family, I sincerely condole with his immediate family and the entire Obidient family. His death is a painful and irreplaceable loss to us all.

"May Almighty God, who has called him home, grant him eternal rest and grant his family and all of us the fortitude to bear this profound loss.

"May we continue to remember his family in prayers for God Almighty's continued blessings."

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng