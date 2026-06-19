Zamani Tanko, a trusted aide of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, tragically died in a road accident in Abuja

Prominent opposition politicians, including Peter Obi, expressed condolences and visited Dickson to offer support

The late Tanko served 15 years as Dickson's aide, following a 35-year career in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Zamani Tanko, a top aide of Seriake Dickson, the national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), is dead.

The senator representing Bayelsa West announced the development via his verified Facebook page on Thursday, June 18, saying he lost "not only one of my most trusted aides but also a trusted family member." The deceased served Dickson for 15 years.

Peter Obi visits Seriake Dickson to condole with him following the death of his longtime aide, Zamani Tanko. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Late Tanko, a retired police officer, was said to have been involved in a road accident in Abuja. He was taken to the National Hospital, where he breathed his last on Wednesday, June 17.

He wrote an accompanying photo of the deceased:

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the sudden passing of my beloved departed aide DSP Zamani Tanko (RTD) who over the years has become a brother and member of my family, who served Nigeria loyally as a police officer for 35 years and was my personal staff handling sundry issues in addition to his security responsibilities.

"Yesterday morning, I received a sudden call that he was involved in an accident having appeared to have collided with a truck in Abuja. He became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. My aides rushed to the scene and took him to the National Hospital. I rushed there myself after I was informed. We made arrangements for prompt medical treatments which were offered but unfortunately after the surgery by a team of surgeons assembled to bring him back to life, we received a call later that afternoon that he could not make it.

"I, my entire family and members of my staff have been devastated since this call."

Legit.ng gathered that on Wednesday evening, June 17, upon receiving news of Tanko’s death, Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, paid a condolence visit to Senator Dickson and spent time comforting him. The party’s national chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas, also led members of the National Working Committee on a condolence visit to the senator. Prominent Kano politician Buba Galadima likewise visited to sympathise with the NDC founder over the loss.

Dickson said via a Facebook post:

"I thank them all for their prompt visit upon hearing the sad news."

Obi, Kwankwaso mourn Zamani Tanko

Meanwhile, Obi expressed deep sadness over the death of retired DSP Tanko, saying he received the news with profound sorrow.

On Friday morning, June 19, the presidential hopeful confirmed that he visited Senator Dickson to share in his grief.

Obi wrote on X:

"May God Almighty who called him home grant him eternal rest in His kingdom; and continue to bless his family always."

NDC vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, meets Seriake Dickson over Zamani Tanko's death. Photo credit: Henry Seriake Dickson

Source: Facebook

In the same vein, on Friday afternoon, June 19, Obi's running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, paid a condolence visit to Dickson.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, reacted with sadness to Tanko's demise.

Dickson also received the northwest national vice-chairman of the NDC, Muhammad Sabo Bakin Zuwo, Mohammed Sani Takori, among others.

Read more on Seriake Dickson:

Prominent Obidient dies, Obi speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Comrade Benedict Inaede, the Edo state secretary of the Obidient Movement.

Obi confirmed Inaede's demise via a statement.

Source: Legit.ng