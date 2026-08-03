The Wike-aligned PDP said INEC's publication of its presidential candidate ended months of speculation about the party's 2027 election plans

Senator Sandy Onor and running mate Babangida Umar were named on INEC's official list of candidates for the 2027 general election

The party said the development was a blow to the rival Tanimu Turaki faction, which adopted former President Goodluck Jonathan as its own candidate

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has welcomed the publication of Senator Sandy Ojang Onor as its presidential candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Wike-backed PDP said the development put to rest months of doubt about whether the party would field a candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

“Today, the facts have prevailed”: PDP embraces Onor as 2027 candidate. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, said INEC's inclusion of Senator Onor and his running mate, Alhaji Babangida Umar, on the official candidate list was a significant milestone for the party's 2027 preparations.

As reported by The Punch, Mohammed made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

"This development has effectively laid to rest the sustained misinformation and propaganda by those who desperately sought to convince Nigerians that the PDP would not field a presidential candidate.

"For months, these unfounded claims were deployed as a campaign tool to mislead Nigerians, discourage our supporters and create doubts about the future of our party. Today, the facts have prevailed, the law has taken its course, and the PDP has once again been vindicated."

PDP hits back at rival faction

The party said the outcome dealt a blow to the faction led by former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Tanimu Turaki, which had adopted former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the same election.

That faction had claimed last week that it submitted its candidate's name manually to INEC after failing to obtain the access code needed for electronic submission.

The Wike-aligned leadership had faced prolonged internal disputes and legal battles that raised questions about whether it could complete its nomination process before the statutory deadline.

The party's statement framed INEC's publication as vindication of its leadership through that period.

PDP calls for Unity ahead of 2027

The party expressed appreciation to members and supporters at home and in the diaspora who remained loyal through what it described as a difficult stretch. It also commended INEC, the judiciary and security agencies for upholding constitutional order.

Calling for reconciliation, the party urged aggrieved members to return to its fold, saying unity was essential to reclaiming political power in 2027. It also welcomed back recent defectors, describing their return as a sign of renewed confidence in the party's direction.

The statement came after INEC published its final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates for the 2027 general election.

Will Jonathan contest for 2027 presidency under PDP?

Recall that Wike addressed reports that Goodluck Jonathan is running for president in 2027

The FCT minister dismissed claims by the Turaki-led faction that Jonathan is their presidential candidate, calling the move a form of fraud.

Wike said he maintains a good relationship with Jonathan and urged reporters to check INEC's official candidate list.

Source: Legit.ng