Primate Ayodele said his words about the 2027 election were deliberately twisted by political actors and some media outlets

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader said he made a conditional statement about Tinubu, not a prediction of defeat

Ayodele warned media organisations to contact his office for clarification before publishing reports attributed to him

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has publicly denied that he predicted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would lose his re-election bid in 2027, saying reports crediting him with that prophecy are false.

His media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, released a statement on his behalf in which the cleric insisted his words were being distorted by political actors and media outlets for personal and political gain.

Primate Elijah Ayodele denied predicting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's defeat in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/@primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Ayodele said the comment in question was made during a live Sunday service at the church's headquarters.

According to him, what he actually said was: "If Tinubu loses the 2027 presidential election, it will be painful to him." That conditional remark, he said, was then stripped of context and repackaged across several publications as a direct prophecy that Tinubu would lose.

What Primate Ayodele actually said

"I have read in several reports that I said President Tinubu will lose his re-election bid in 2027. I would like to state that there is nowhere I mentioned this statement being credited to me," Ayodele said.

He added that a video of the full prophetic session exists and is available on multiple platforms, making the misrepresentation particularly difficult to justify.

"During a live service on Sunday at our headquarters church, I spoke about the 2027 presidential election as always and clearly said that if Tinubu loses the 2027 presidential election, it will be painful to him. I have this on record in a video content which is on several platforms now, but I'm shocked that it was intentionally misrepresented," he said.

Ayodele Calls Out Media Organisations

Beyond challenging the political actors he accused of distorting his words, Ayodele also directed criticism at media organisations he said had published the inaccurate version without seeking clarification.

"Likewise, media organisations are the channels used to spread these falsehoods across the country, and it is worrisome. Media organisations are meant to uphold professionalism to the highest level, and when any doubt arises, my media officer is always available to make clarifications but sadly, some prefer to publish false reports instead of seeking the truth," he said.

The cleric said he would reveal who he believes will win the 2027 presidential election when the time is right, but called on all parties to stop attributing statements to him that he never made.

"When the time is right, I will definitely reveal who will win the upcoming presidential election, but till then, it is wrong to credit what I didn't say to me. It is highly unprofessional and irresponsible," he added.

Legit.ng has previously reported on Primate Ayodele's prophecies regarding the 2027 elections, including fresh predictions he issued about the Independent National Electoral Commission's role in the vote.

2027 presidency: Ayoele says Obi. Kwnakaso will no win

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, cast doubt on the political prospects of Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Ayodele made the remarks in a video shared on X, speaking directly to his congregation about the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) and its decision to run as a standalone party.

Source: Legit.ng