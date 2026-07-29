Abia State Governor Alex Otti stepped in to cover part of Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu's medical bills after her health crisis became public

Singer and government aide JMartins announced the governor's intervention on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, via a post on X

Despite the governor's support, JMartins appealed to Nigerians to continue offering assistance toward the actress's outstanding medical expenses

Abia state Governor Alex Otti has approved payment of the first instalment of medical bills for veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu, whose deteriorating health condition recently drew widespread concern.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, by Dr Justice Okechukwu Martins, popularly known as JMartins, who serves as Senior Special Assistant to the Abia state governor on Tourism and Entertainment.

Abia Gov. Alex Otti intervenes, helping actress Ngozi Nwosu with her medical bills. Credit: ngozinwosu/alexotti

Source: Instagram

Writing on X, JMartins confirmed that Governor Otti had personally intervened in the matter and approved the offset of the first part of the actress's outstanding medical expenses.

JMartins Appeals for More Support

While expressing gratitude to the governor on behalf of the creative industry, JMartins made clear that the actress still requires additional help.

He urged Nigerians with the means to do so to contribute in whatever way they can, noting that the approved funds only cover a portion of what is needed.

"While we sincerely appreciate His Excellency, we still appeal to kind hearted Nigerians to please support her in any way possible you can," JMartins wrote in his post.

Ngozi Nwosu is a beloved figure in Nigerian cinema, known for her memorable roles across decades of Nollywood productions. News of her health struggles had already sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans and colleagues before the governor's involvement.

Nigerians praise Governor Alex Otti following support for Ngozi Nwosu amid her health crisis. Credit: ngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

See JMartins' post announcing the governor's intervention below:

Nigerians React to the News

The announcement generated significant conversation online, with many users weighing in on both the gesture and the broader question of support for ailing entertainers.

@ChuksLamba72562 wrote:

"This movie industry self, one problem to another....na so so kpai kpai, pls God save this one."

@wizzy_mo shared:

"Alihamdulilah! May Allah give mama shifa."

@ObereMpa02 reacted:

"Ohh 😮 I wonder why I have been seeing her anymore."

@darlwright77 commented:

"Government can take care of her medical bills and ensure she's perfectly okay, since the Governor has stepped in. The best you guys can do is to extend this feet to another one in serious need."

@Chrixvo1 stated:

"I have always maintained that instead of budgeting money for health and the criminal politician will embezzle it, the government should just use the money and pay for the medical expenses of those in critical need like terminal diseases."

@chizzy_86933 said:

"So kind hearted Nigerians should also help? Her medical bills don pass Governor power? Please Dearest Governor, when you are done with Madam Nwosu, please help us take care of others that are having same problems sir."

@SirBonaventure wrote:

"Thanks to the good people and govt of Abia State @alexottiofr for this great act of kindness to one of our beautiful sister Ngozi. Amazing."

What Ngozi Nwosu said about domestic abuse

Legit.ng previously reported that Ngozi Nwosu opened up about her personal life and why she was unmarried despite being in her 60s.

The Nollywood actress revealed that her man gave her an option and she had to make her choice.

She noted that she regretted it later on, but had to move on after thinking of the reason for leaving.

Source: Legit.ng