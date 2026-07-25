Hajia Maryam Chushe, mother of community leader Muhammad Tirmizi, has passed away

APC chieftain Abubakar Shu'aibu expressed condolences to the Chushe family over their loss

Political leaders in Plateau state visited the Chushe family to offer support and sympathy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau state – Hajia Maryam Chushe, the mother of Muhammad Tirmizi Adamu Chushe, a prominent Nigerian community leader, has died.

Legit.ng reports that news of the passing of Hajia Maryam, the mother of Chushe, the chief executive officer (CEO) of TAC Global Investment and a youth leader in Jos North local government area of Plateau state, spread online on Saturday, July 25.

Muhammad Tirmizi Adamu Chushe, a prominent community leader in Plateau state, is mourning the death of his mother, Hajia Maryam Chushe. Photo credit: @abdulazimazhar

Source: Twitter

APC chieftain condoles Chushe family

Reacting to the development, Abubakar Shu'aibu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Bassa/Jos North federal constituency in the 2027 election, extended his “deepest condolences” to the bereaved philanthropist and his family over the loss of their beloved mother.

A statement issued by Shu'aibu’s media team described the death of a mother as “one of life's greatest and most irreplaceable losses, acknowledging the invaluable role mothers play in nurturing, guiding, and shaping the lives of their children."

The statement added that the House of Representatives hopeful prayed that God forgives Hajia Maryam’s shortcomings, grants her eternal rest in paradise, and blesses the bereaved family with the strength, patience, and fortitude to bear “this painful and irreplaceable loss. Ameen.”

Read APC's Abubakar Shu'aibu's statement on the death of Hajia Maryam Chushe on Facebook below, along with accompanying photos:

Plateau political stakeholders console Chushe

In the same vein, Abdullahi Yusuf Incham, a respected philanthropist and politician, accompanied by members of his team, paid a condolence visit to the residence of Alhaji Chushe to sympathise with him and his family.

During the visit, Incham and his team expressed their heartfelt condolences and prayed for Almighty God to forgive the deceased's shortcomings, envelop her in His infinite mercy, and grant her eternal abode in paradise.

They also prayed that God grants Alhaji Chushe, the entire Alhaji Adamu Chushe family, and all loved ones the strength, patience, and fortitude to bear “this irreplaceable loss.”

Similarly, Shehu Bala Usman, the national director of Logistics and Support, Renewed Hope Ambassador, paid a condolence visit to Alhaji Tirmizi Chushe following the passing of his beloved mother.

During the visit, Usman expressed his “heartfelt sympathy” and prayed that God forgives her shortcomings and grants the grieving family the strength and patience to bear “this great loss.”

Legit.ng gathered that Hajia Chushe's Janazah (Islamic funeral rites) was held on Saturday, July 25.

APC chairman in Nasarawa is bereaved

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Ibrahim Kwande, brother of the chairman of the ruling APC in Nasarawa state, Aliyu Bello.

Nasarawa-born journalist Ibrahim Aminu confirmed the sad update via his Facebook page.

Kwande died as a result of a fatal motor accident.

Source: Legit.ng