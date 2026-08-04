Peter Okoye released another clip from his ongoing video series on Tuesday, August 3, making fresh allegations against his elder brother Jude

Mr P claimed Jude threatened him during a dispute as he spoke about their properties

Peter also debunked claims that Jude financially invested in Psquare, alleging their eldest brother was the one who sponsored the group's early career

Peter Okoye, the singer better known as Mr P, has kept up the pressure on his elder brother Jude Okoye with the release of the fifth video in his ongoing public dispute series, dropping fresh and explosive allegations on Tuesday, 3 August.

In the latest instalment, Peter revisited a physical altercation that he said took place in early 2015, claiming the confrontation only began to make full sense to him after a recent investigation.

Peter Okoye continues to calls out his elder brother Jude on social media. Credit: peterpsquare/judeengee

Source: Instagram

According to him, the trouble started when he discovered that the property P-Square owned in Atlanta, United States, had been quietly listed for sale without his knowledge.

Property Dispute and Alleged Threats

In the video, Mr P claimed Jude once threatened him during a disagreement over the ownership of a property in the United States after he questioned plans to sell it.

He then alleged that he was later presented with documents that would have transferred his ownership rights, but refused to sign them.

Peter further claimed Jude repeatedly threatened him, adding that one of the incidents was captured on video while another was mentioned in the letter announcing Psquare's 2017 breakup.

Peter also pushed back against the widely held belief that Jude financially invested in Psquare at the start of their career, saying Jude was simply a student like them.

He noted that it was their eldest brother, Henry, who provided early financial support.

Peter Okoye addresses viral claims that Jude invested financially in Psquare. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

This latest video followed Jude Okoye's earlier response to Peter's allegations of royalty diversion, in which he shared what he described as counter-evidence.

Watch Peter Okoye's Part 5 allegations on Instagram:

Fans React to Mr P's Revelations

Social media users had plenty to say after the video circulated:

@saaisosa commented:

"Or is Jude using juju for Paul but the juju no catch Peter?"

@deeza4baba wrote:

"I am not there to know who is saying the truth, but, in my opinion, what is happening to Peter is same thing happening to Prince Harry. When a sibling for a long time is playing the mumu for peace to reign, and same sibling refuses to continue with the mumu game, others who were taking advantage of that sibling will begin to hate and fight him or her for refusing to remain a mumu."

@legboh observed:

"Do you Paul and Jude don't even trust themselves?? Same reason why Paul didn't even make Jude his manager when Peter left the scene."

@buike_pat stated:

"Peter really passed through a lot, Good he has these concrete evidence. Those that called him a manipulator should apologize immediately."

@chigoziefrank001 reacted:

"He went through a lot."

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng