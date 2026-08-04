Nigerian Police reportedly invited Davido for questioning over a petition alleging a failed $50,000 show appearance

Businessman Muse Ariyoh claimed he paid the singer for an event Davido allegedly did not attend

Davido reacted publicly during a livestream, dismissing the allegation and firing back at the petitioner

Nigerian music star Davido has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after the Nigeria Police reportedly invited him for questioning over a petition filed by a businessman, Muse Ariyoh.

According to documents seen by Legit.ng, Ariyoh accused the Afrobeats singer and another individual of collecting a $50,000 payment for a show appearance that allegedly never happened.

The petition was dated May 25, 2026, while the police invitation letter was reportedly issued on June 22, 2026.

Nigerian Police invite Davido for questioning over a petition alleging a failed $50,000 show appearance. Photos: Davido/Nigerian police.

Source: Instagram

As of the time of filing this report, it remains unclear whether Davido honoured the invitation or met with investigators regarding the matter.

What the petitioner alleged

The businessman claimed he paid the sum of $50,000 in connection with a performance arrangement involving the award-winning singer.

The petition reportedly urged law enforcement authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the transaction and determine whether any wrongdoing occurred.

The development has generated discussions online, especially given Davido’s status as one of Africa’s biggest music stars.

Davido finally reacts

While details surrounding the police invitation circulated online, Davido appeared unbothered by the allegation.

During a livestream with content creator Carter Efe on Tuesday, August 4, the singer publicly addressed the matter.

In the now-viral video, Davido dismissed the claim and questioned the businessman’s financial capacity to pay such an amount for his services.

The singer also directed harsh words at the petitioner while insisting that the allegation lacked merit.

The singer also commented CAP under a post that reported the case.

Read the petition of Muse Ariyoh against Davido and police invitation here:

Watch an X video of Davido's reaction to the petition here:

Reactions trail allegation of scam against Davido

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@FidelisAda93749 stated:

"The man probably expected a legal battle and did not realise Davido was preparing to add a spiritual department to the case"

@lifeofejima shared:

"If this man come out talk eehn Ariyoh hit my dm lets win this case He will pay 500,000"

Davido dismisses the allegation and fires back at Muse Ariyoh. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido speaks on his lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng