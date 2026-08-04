Italy's government unveiled a dedicated online portal for foreign workers, covering both EU and non-EU nationals seeking employment or self-employment

The platform outlines the rules governing work entry, including Italy's annual Decreto Flussi, which sets limits on how many non-EU workers can enter for employment

Young foreign residents aged between 15 and 29 living in Italy can also access the Youth Guarantee Programme through the new resource

Italy has launched a dedicated section on its official government employment website to guide foreign nationals through the process of finding work or starting a business in the country.

The new resource, hosted on Cliclavoro, the digital platform managed by Italy's Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, separates guidance for EU and non-EU workers and aims to give prospective migrants a clearer picture of what to expect before and after arriving in the country.

Italy posts website for foreigners. Photo credit: @Reuters.

Source: UGC

What the Platform Covers

For citizens of the 27 EU member states, the portal explains rights to freedom of movement, residence, and employment in Italy under Legislative Decree No. 30 of 6 February 2007, which implemented the EU's freedom of movement directive.

The platform also addresses the position of British nationals following Brexit, noting that specific agreements now govern their entry and posting arrangements.

Non-EU nationals face a more structured pathway. Their entry for work purposes is regulated through Italy's Consolidated Immigration Act, and the total number of non-EU workers admitted each year is determined by the annual Decreto Flussi, a government decree that sets entry quotas based on the needs of the Italian economy.

The platform also highlights protections that apply once foreign workers are legally resident in Italy. Under conventions adopted by the International Labour Organisation and the United Nations, eligible migrants and their families are entitled to equal treatment and full equality of rights compared to Italian workers.

Youth Guarantee Access for Young Residents

One notable feature of the portal is its information on the Youth Guarantee Programme, an initiative open to EU workers and non-EU nationals with the right to remain in Italy who are aged between 15 and 29.

The programme is designed to ease the integration of young foreign residents into the Italian labour market.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policies also uses the resource to publish monitoring reports on migration trends, including data on how foreign nationals enter and remain in the country, family reunification issues, and employment conditions.

For Nigerians and other Africans who have been following the japa conversation closely, the platform offers a practical starting point for understanding Italy's legal pathways to work. Italy regularly opens its Decreto Flussi quota system to nationals from several countries, making it one of the more structured routes into the European labour market available to non-EU citizens.

25 fun facts about Italy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about Italy's ability to capture the imagination of many with its rich history, culture, and natural beauty.

It is no wonder that it is one of the most visited countries in the world and Italy's fun facts will help you learn more about and love the country.

Source: Legit.ng