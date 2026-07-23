Rare footage of Toba Ijaya's gravesite surfaced online days after the late NURTW Lagos Organising Secretary was buried

An Islamic prayer session drew dozens of mourners to his Fadeyi residence on Thursday, July 22, 2026

His tombstone was adorned with floral arrangements spelling the word 'ICON', reflecting his legacy in the transport union

Rare footage of the gravesite of late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Organising Secretary, Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, has surfaced online, offering mourners a glimpse of his final resting place.

The footage emerged days after the union official was laid to rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, amid an outpouring of grief from colleagues and community members.

Video capturing Toba Ijaya's final resting place emerges online. Credit: tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, July 22, a solemn Islamic prayer session was held at his residence in the Fadeyi area of Lagos, drawing dozens of men and women who gathered to pay their last respects, according to PUNCH. Islamic clerics presided over the prayers in honour of the deceased union leader.

Gravesite Adorned With Floral Tribute

Footage captured at the gravesite showed Toba Ijaya's tombstone decorated with his picture and floral arrangements, with flowers carefully placed to spell out the word "ICON," a fitting tribute to a figure who clearly left a lasting impression on those around him.

It also included an inscription that read, "In loving memory of our dearly beloved brother, uncle and father."

How Toba Ijaya Died

Ajiboye's death was attributed to a violent attack. The union leader reportedly died after he was attacked by armed men along Ikorodu Road while returning home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi, reports The PUNCH Newspaper.

His passing has left a significant void within the NURTW and the broader Lagos transport community, with the elaborate send-off and prayer sessions reflecting the esteem in which he was held by his peers and the people of Fadeyi.

Legit.ng also reported that both Muslim and Christian clerics officiated during Toba Ijaya's burial ceremony.

Video of slain NURTW chief Toba Ijaya's final place surfaces online. Credit: tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

The video of Toba Ijaya's gravesite and a clip from the Islamic prayer held in his honour are below:

Koko Zaria mourns Toba Ijaya

Legit.ng reported that the NURTW chieftain Koko Zaria broke down in tears in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, mourning the passing of Toba Ijaya after the news of his death shook the Lagos transport community.

The video featured Pasuma's song "TALOPA JESU (Live)" playing in the background as Koko Zaria grieved.

His action, however, triggered mixed reactions as many criticised him.

Source: Legit.ng