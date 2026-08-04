Canada identifies eight high-growth companies for skilled foreign professionals through a special work permit pathway

Nigerians can access diverse job opportunities in AI, healthcare, and legal technology sectors

Innovation Stream's extended timeline simplifies the hiring process for eligible international workers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canada has identified eight high-growth companies that can hire eligible foreign professionals, including Nigerians, through a special work permit pathway that does not require a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), making it easier for skilled workers to secure employment in the country.

The companies are part of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project (GHP), an initiative aimed at helping innovative businesses attract global talent while supporting their rapid expansion.

Canada unveils top 8 companies hiring Nigerians for work permits. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Twitter

The federal government has also extended the Innovation Stream pilot until March 22, 2028, giving employers and skilled workers additional time to benefit from the programme.

For Nigerians and other international professionals seeking career opportunities in Canada, the participating companies span industries such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, legal technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and financial technology.

1. Ada Support Inc.

Toronto-based Ada Support Inc. develops artificial intelligence-powered customer service solutions that enable businesses to automate support across chat, messaging and voice platforms.

The company offers a remote-first work culture with employee benefits including stock options, unlimited vacation, parental leave top-ups, learning and development funding, home office allowances, and health and wellness benefits.

Available roles have included customer solutions consultant, engineering team lead, senior cloud security engineer, technical product manager, senior data analyst and sales development representative.

2. AlayaCare

Headquartered in Montreal, AlayaCare provides cloud-based software for organisations delivering home and community healthcare services.

The company has advertised openings in Toronto and Montreal for positions such as product manager, AI and automation specialist, senior integration developer, FP&A analyst, customer success programme manager and customer enablement specialist.

Employees also enjoy flexible vacation policies, health coverage and career development opportunities.

3. Clarius Mobile Health

Vancouver-based Clarius Mobile Health develops wireless handheld ultrasound scanners and AI-powered medical imaging technology used by healthcare professionals worldwide.

The company offers flexible work arrangements, professional development funding and volunteer programmes designed to support employee growth and community engagement.

4. Clio

Legal technology giant Clio develops cloud-based software for law firms and operates from Vancouver, with additional offices in Toronto, Calgary and other Canadian cities.

Its employee benefits include equity options, retirement savings matching, at least four weeks of paid leave, comprehensive healthcare, wellness support and generous parental leave. Recruitment has covered positions ranging from sales and accounting to IT, product management and customer success.

5. Lightspeed Commerce

Montreal-based Lightspeed Commerce provides payment processing and point-of-sale technology for retailers, restaurants and hospitality businesses across the globe.

The company has advertised vacancies for AI specialists, software developers, product managers, designers, marketing professionals and executive assistants.

Staff benefits include remote work options, flexible paid time off, pension contributions, equity programmes and wellness credits.

Other companies on the innovation stream

Three additional companies are also participating in Canada's Innovation Stream programme, although hiring opportunities may be limited at different times, according to a report by Vanguard.

CellCarta, a Montreal-based life sciences company specialising in biomarker testing and laboratory services, was offering internship opportunities during the latest update.

Vive Crop Protection, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, develops advanced agricultural technologies that improve crop protection. However, only United States vacancies were listed at the time.

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, a Quebec-based pharmaceutical company focused on women's health and rare diseases, was not actively recruiting when the latest information was published.

What the programme means for Nigerians

The Innovation Stream offers a significant advantage for skilled foreign professionals because participating employers can hire eligible workers without obtaining an LMIA, a requirement that often slows Canada's work permit process.

Mark Carney's government unveils 8 eligible companies to sponsor work visas for Nigerians. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

While inclusion in the programme does not guarantee employment, Nigerians and other qualified applicants with expertise in technology, healthcare, engineering, product management, artificial intelligence, marketing and related fields may find promising opportunities with these companies as Canada continues to compete for global talent through its Innovation Stream initiative.

US bars 4 firms from sponsoring H-1B visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Department of Labour has barred four companies from sponsoring H-1B work visas due to violations of federal regulations.

This significant move impacts not only Nigerian professionals but also many foreign workers who rely on these visas to secure employment in the United States.

As the landscape of immigration shifts, affected workers may face uncertainty and the daunting task of finding new sponsorship to maintain their legal status.

Source: Legit.ng