FIFA President Gianni Infantino celebrated Kylian Mbappe following the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

Mbappe finished the tournament with 10 goals and 4 assists, claiming the Golden Boot for the second consecutive World Cup

The France captain surpassed Lionel Messi to become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 22 goals

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a personal tribute to Kylian Mbappe following the French captain's record-shattering performance at the 2026 World Cup, which was co-hosted across North America.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals and provided four assists across the competition, earning him the Golden Boot for the second successive World Cup, a feat that underlines his status as the best player of his generation.

Gianni Infantino sends message to Kylian Mbappe after 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his country not lifting the trophy, Mbappe's individual contributions were widely regarded as among the most dominant in World Cup history.

Infantino sends message to Mbappe

Infantino took to his Instagram page to celebrate the Real Madrid forward after France wrapped up the tournament with a fourth-place finish.

Writing on Instagram, the FIFA chief said:

“The incredible Kylian Mbappe went back-to-back at the FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Boot again after scoring ten goals in North America,” hdwrote.

“The France captain broke multiple records, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in competition history, as well as for France."

Central to Infantino's praise was Mbappe's historic achievement of overtaking Lionel Messi as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer. The 27-year-old now stands on 22 international tournament goals, one clear of the Argentine legend. He also cemented his place as France's highest-ever goalscorer at international level.

For fans following the tournament closely, the most striking aspect of Mbappe's record-breaking run is that he is only 27 years old. Many believe he could realistically appear at two more World Cup editions, giving him a considerable window to extend his tally of goals even further before he retires.

Mbappe's 2026 appearance also marked his first major tournament since being appointed France captain, a role he appeared to embrace fully across the competition.

Mbappe writes letter to French fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Kylian Mbappe wrote an open letter to French citizens after Les Bleus finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup.

The letter which was published in French newspapers admitted that he was hurt by failing to deliver the trophy to the fans despite the team’s efforts.

Source: Legit.ng