Ballon d'Or has revealed a little-known part of Sadio Mane's early life and the obstacles he faced before becoming a star

Mane grew up in the Senegalese village of Bambali and lost his father at age 11, a turning point in his drive to succeed

Mane's father, an imam, had forbidden him from playing sports as a child and ordered him to focus on religious studies instead

Ballon d'Or has shared the story of how Sadio Mane's path to football greatness nearly ended before it began, revealing that his father actively forbade him from playing the sport as a child.

The official Ballon d'Or publication released a statement on the Senegalese forward, drawing attention to the difficult early life he navigated before becoming one of Africa's finest footballers. Mane was born and raised in Bambali, a small village in Senegal, where he grew up in poverty.

Sadio Mane finished second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings. Photo by Alain Jocard/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

His father, who was an imam, considered sport a distraction and prohibited young Sadio from playing football, insisting instead that he concentrate on religious studies. That chapter of Mane's life changed abruptly when his father died, leaving him just 11 years old.

Rather than being freed to pursue his passion, Mane felt the weight of a new responsibility.

“I said to myself: Now I have to do my best to help my mother. That's a hard thing to deal with when you are so young,” he said.

That sense of duty became the engine behind everything that followed. At 15, he left Bambali for Dakar to chase a football career. He eventually earned a move to FC Metz in France, and from there his rise through European football continued steadily upward.

From Bambali to Ballon d'Or stage

Mane's career ultimately took him to some of Europe's biggest clubs, and in 2022 he finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings, behind French forward Karim Benzema.

That placing made him the African player to finish closest to the top of the award since George Weah won it outright in 1995.

As noted by BBN Times, as for his mother, Mane has long since delivered on the promise he made to himself as a grieving child. Through the wealth and recognition that football brought him, he has provided her with a comfortable life, turning a vow made in hardship into a reality.

Mane retires from international football

Legit.ng previously reported that Sadio Mane retired from international football after Senegal were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Al-Nassr forward, after leading Senegal to a second AFCON title in January, had previously confirmed that he would retire from the national team after the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng