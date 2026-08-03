A prominent content creator, Ayo Adams, who reporetdly visited the Oloolu compound in Ibadan on August 3, said an embattled lady at the centre of a viral video had reunited with her family

The woman, identified as Wasilat, allegedly developed unusual health symptoms after filming a figure linked to the Oloolu tradition in the Oremeji area of Ibadan

The Olubadan's spokesman clarified that Wasilat did not capture the sacred masquerade itself but filmed 'Alawo Oloolu', a separate figure in the tradition

Ibadan, Oyo state - A young woman simply identified as Wasilat, who appeared in a viral video performing traditional rites at the Oloolu compound in Ibadan, is alive and has returned home to her family, according to a documentary photographer who visited the site.

Ayo Adams, a popular Ibadan-based documentary photographer, disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, August 3, that he and a group of people went to the Oloolu compound in the Oremeji area of Ibadan, where the compound's secretary confirmed Wasilat had gone back to her family and was on the path to recovery.

Wasilat is alive and recovering after the viral Oloolu compound incident in Ibadan, according to documentary photographer Ayo Adams. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

"The lady has reunited with her family and is currently recovering," Adams quoted the compound secretary as saying.

Oloolu: How the controversy unfolded

According to Adams, Wasilat had secretly filmed a crowd gathering at the Oloolu compound. She later told some Ibadan residents that her health had begun to deteriorate, and she attributed the condition to her decision to record the scene.

Adams also alleged that police operatives escorted Wasilat and members of her family to the Oloolu compound, where traditional rites were carried out.

A video of the TikToker in a shrine, believed to be inside the Oloolu compound, subsequently went viral.

Watch the video via X below:

Read Adams' full X post about the Wasilat-Oloolu incident below:

Olubadan palace clarifies viral Oloolu video

Meanwhile, Chief Adeola Oloko, the spokesperson for the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, offered additional context on Monday, August 3.

Oloko stated that the woman did not film the sacred Oloolu masquerade itself but rather Alawo Oloolu, a figure connected to but distinct from the main Oloolu tradition, as the procession moved through a street in the Ibadan axis.

Oloko told Legit.ng:

"She did not capture Oloolu; she mistook it for Alawo. We contacted the Mogaji of the Oloolu compound, and he confirmed that a woman who mistook Alawo of Oloolu for the real Oloolu masquerade captured it on the street."

Lady recovering after Oloolu ritual

Oloko said that shortly after the footage was posted online, Wasilat reportedly experienced an unusual physical condition, which prompted her family to reach out to the Oloolu custodians for assistance.

"After posting it, she realised the blood in her body began to dry. So her family reached out to the Oloolu people immediately, and they attended to her in accordance with the tradition of the land," he said.

Furthermore, the Olubadan palace stated that women are traditionally forbidden from seeing Oloolu, and he described the incident as a consequence of that prohibition being broken.

"We have told people to obey simple instructions; women are not supposed to see Oloolu, but out of curiosity, she disobeyed," he said.

The police had not publicly commented on Adams' claims about their involvement at the time of this report.

Read more Ibadan news

Ibadan: Police arrest masquerade over killing

In a related development, the Oyo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the killing of a 24-year-old man, Sefiu Kehinde, who was allegedly attacked by a masquerade and his followers during a procession in the Labiran area of Ibadan.

Police said the incident was reported at the Mapo Divisional Police Headquarters by a woman identified as Mrs. Aderemi.

Source: Legit.ng